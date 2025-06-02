New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of high-level meetings in Paris with top French CEOs to explore new opportunities for India's growth across key sectors such as renewable energy, automobile manufacturing, electric vehicles (EV), and consumer products.

As part of his engagements, Goyal met Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of EDF Energy, to discuss India's growing role in the global clean energy transition.

"Met Mr. Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of @EDFofficiel in Paris.Discussed India's growing leadership in the renewable energy sector and ways to further integrate sustainable energy solutions into our development roadmap,"Piyush Goyal tweeted on social media platform 'X'.

He also met Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, to highlight India's potential in automotive manufacturing and the EV ecosystem.

"Held a meeting with Mr. Luca de Meo, CEO of @RenaultGroup.Exchanged views on India's growing potential as an automobile manufacturing hub, along with emerging opportunities in the EV sector," Goyal posted on 'X'

In a meeting with Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oreal Groupe, the minister discussed the scope for the cosmetics giant to expand manufacturing under the 'Make in India for the World' initiative.

On Sunday, Goyal also met Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, to explore the company's investment plans in India and to deepen cooperation in the renewable energy domain.

The minister commenced his three-day official visit to France on 1st June 2025, as part of his ongoing visit to France and Italy from 1-5 June 2025.

"As part of the visit, the Minister will hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings with key international partners. These include the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Mr. Jonathan Reynolds; Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Gan Kim Yong; and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kasabi," Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

Recently, the minister expressed India's gratitude to France for its unwavering support and solidarity following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising the shared commitment between both nations in maintaining zero tolerance against terrorism.

Goyal also expressed optimism that India could finalise its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) ahead of the year-end deadline, citing minimal divergences between the two economic blocs. (ANI)

