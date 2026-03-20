Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal)

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said he held a "productive interaction" with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, focusing on skilling, innovation, and strengthening supply chains.

Taking to the social media platform X, Goyal shared details of the meeting, highlighting discussions around youth and entrepreneurship. "A productive interaction with Aadit Palicha, Co-founder & CEO of ZeptoNow," he said.

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"Our conversation focused on strengthening skilling initiatives for our youth and leveraging innovation-led entrepreneurship to build globally competitive enterprises," the minister added.

He further noted that the meeting also explored ways to integrate farmers into modern supply chains.

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"Deliberated on the deeper integration of farmers into modern supply chains to enhance market access and value realisation," he said.

The interaction comes amid the rapid rise of India's startup ecosystem, which has become a key driver of economic growth and innovation.

Startups have emerged as a vital pillar of India's economic transformation, driving innovation, job creation, and inclusive development.

Over the past decade, India has rapidly evolved into one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, with more than 2 lakh startups as of December 2025.

Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have been at the forefront of this transformation. At the same time, smaller cities are also steadily contributing to the momentum with around 50 per cent of the startups emerging from Tier II/ III cities.

Startups are also playing a crucial role in bridging the rural-urban divide by offering solutions in sectors such as agri-tech, telemedicine, microfinance, tourism, and ed-tech, thereby supporting livelihoods and inclusive development.

In addition, women-led startups are contributing significantly to this growth, with over 45 per cent of recognised startups having at least one-woman Director or Partner, highlighting the role of innovation in promoting social equity and balanced regional development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)