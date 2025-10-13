Jagrut Kotecha, CEO, PepsiCo India and South Asia and partners take the lead in driving the sustainability pledge for the Plog Run

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 13: PepsiCo India, in collaboration with Varun Beverages Limited, The Social Lab and 18 corporate partners, successfully hosted the seventh edition of the Plog Run at Magnum Global Park, Gurugram. The event brought together employees, families, students, volunteers, and local residents to jog while collecting plastic waste, in support of the Government of India's 'Swachhta Hi Seva' nationwide movement for cleanliness.

This year's edition witnessed participation from more than 500 participants, who collectively covered 3 kilometers and collected 1150 kilograms of waste. This marks a significant uptick compared to the 2024 Gurugram edition, which saw close to 500 participants collecting over 400 kilograms of waste.

All collected waste will be responsibly segregated and recycled, showcasing how industry-led partnerships drive community-focused environmental stewardship and promote sustainable living. Aligned with PepsiCo India's Partnership of Progress philosophy, the Plog Run 2025 united leading corporates including Pernod Ricard India Foundation, Varun Beverages Limited, Artemis Hospitals, Shapoorji Pallonji, Crocs, and others.

Speaking at the event, Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Head, Sustainability, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, "At PepsiCo India, we believe in building partnerships that not only encourage responsible waste management but also create awareness about sustainability at the grassroots. The Plog Run is a true reflection of how collaboration and collective action can promote meaningful behavioral change, bringing alive our 'Partnership of Progress' philosophy. This year's enthusiastic participation in Gurugram inspires us to continue supporting this initiative across India."

Sharing Varun Beverages' perspective, Mr. Anupam Kumar, ESG Group Head, said, "The success of Plog Run 2025 underlines the importance of joint efforts in turning everyday activities like fitness into a force for sustainability. At Varun Beverages, we are proud to stand alongside like-minded partners in encouraging citizens to combine fitness with responsibility for cleaner neighborhoods. Such initiatives highlight the important role corporates can play in promoting sustainability and building healthier communities."

Pranav Poddar, Director - Galaxy Magnum Group, remarked, "As the venue partner, and aligned with our commitment to corporate social responsibility, we're delighted to support an initiative that brings the community together - encouraging fitness, mindfulness, and a shared commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable city."

Highlighting the citizen movement, Sahil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, The Social Lab, added, "Through Plog Run 2025 in Gurugram, our focus has been on strengthening the impact of citizen-led sustainability efforts. Each year, we see increasing enthusiasm from participants who not only run for fitness but also play a role in creating cleaner neighborhoods and healthier communities. Alongside PepsiCo India and our corporate partners, we are working to ensure that environmental responsibility becomes a lasting legacy for future generations."

Since 2022, the initiative has brought together more than 7,900 volunteers across India, contributing to plastic waste recycling and raising awareness on sustainability. Through the Plog Run, corporates are driving collective action for a cleaner future. By turning plastic waste into a resource and promoting responsible recycling practices, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to creating sustainable change through collaboration.

