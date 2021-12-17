Surat (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/PNN): Surat-based company 'Pownut healthcare' has launched 3 varieties of protein powder for men, women and children.

Pownut's BUILD UP Whey protein isolate supplements serve the gym-going men who are looking for strong muscles.

The SHAPE UP line of Soya supplement is for women who are fitness conscious and weight watchers. POWNUT GROW helps kids get what they need for all-around development.

Kuldip, Pownut's CEO, said - We are glad to bring this line of product as most of the fitness enthusiasts have to rely on imported brands that cost them a fortune. All this while, our R&D has focussed on keeping the quality high with the affordability factor in mind. We have decided to stay away from artificial sweeteners as our focus was to keep the product all-natural.

Most of the protein products in the market are manufactured keeping the westerners in mind, but Pownut's products have been formulated keeping the Indian consumers at the centre. Indians rely on a mixed diet from their childhood. So when they intake raw protein supplements, it causes them bloating and indigestion. Alongside raw protein, Pownut has added essential vitamins that help in better absorption.

The initial launch of the brand will start with the chocolate flavour for all the categories, and then after 15 days, the vanilla flavour will be launched. Pownut's protein buckets will be available in 200gm and 100gm.

On asking about the future plans, Kuldip said that they have plans to launch 250, 500 and 1Kg packs. They are also looking towards opening retail stores to give their brand a physical presence. Pownut will go for collaborations and to push their product further.

Explore their products range here https://pownut.com/

