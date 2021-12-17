Thane, December 17: The Thane police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly duping around 26 women for crores of rupees. The man reportedly came in contact with the women through matrimonial websites. The accused has been identified as 44-year-old Prajit Keje. After a complaint was registered against Keje by a Thane-based woman earlier this month, an investigation was initiated in the matter. Pune: Tamil Nadu Man Dupes Woman From Chinchwad of Rs 11 Lakh, Signs 'Fake' Marriage Documents; Arrested.

The fraud took place between August and December this year. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, during this period, the accused approached the victim through a matrimonial website and promised to marry her after interacting with her for a few days. On the pretext of marriage, the accused also had physical relations with the woman.

As per the report, the accused told the woman that he had sold his hotel in Paris and the money which he got stuck with the Reserve Bank of India. He then asked for the money from the woman and assured him that he would pay double the amount. The victim paid Rs 16.86 lakh. After receiving the money, the accused stopped picking up the victim’s call. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused. Rajasthan: Fraudster Dupes Women in Jaipur by Promising Jobs As Personnel Assistants, Arrested.

The police tricked Keje into coming to Thane. The police asked the victim to contact the accused. On the instructions of the police, the victim told Keje that she had sold her flat and received a lot of money. She also expressed her willingness to lend him more money. They fell into the trap and came to thane on December 11.

“During further investigation, we have found that the accused has similarly cheated 25 more women based in locations like Mumbai, Kerala, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and made at least Rs 2.58 Cr using this modus operandi. The number of victims and the amount swindled is expected to rise as investigations progress,” senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane, Kapurbawdi police station, as saying. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. Keje’s judicial custody was extended till December 20.

