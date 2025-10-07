India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 7: Dr. Dibya Singha Das, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Robotics Surgeon at Utkal Hospital and Director of OrthoOne, has emerged as a leading figure in advanced knee replacement surgery in Eastern India. Known for his pioneering approach and commitment to patient outcomes, Dr. Dibya Singha has been at the forefront of integrating robotic-assisted surgery with cutting-edge implant technology such as the Opulent Gold Knee.

According to Dr. Dibya Singha, the use of robotics in total knee replacement has transformed the surgical experience both for the surgeon and the patient. Robotics enables unmatched precision in bone alignment, ligament balancing, and implant placement--factors that directly influence long-term function and the overall success of knee replacements. "Robotics has given us the ability to personalize every surgery to the patient's unique anatomy," he emphasizes. "This translates to faster recovery, less pain, and a more natural feel of the knee after surgery."

Dr. Dibya Singha has been a strong advocate of the Opulent Gold Knee implant. Designed with advanced surface technology and hypoallergenic properties, the Opulent Gold Knee provides superior wear resistance, making it particularly beneficial for younger, more active patients and for those with metal sensitivities. He notes that the gold-coated implant significantly reduces friction and improves longevity, ensuring that patients can return to their daily activities with confidence.

For Dr. Dibya Singha , the combination of robotics and the Opulent Gold Knee represents the perfect synergy of innovation and patient care. He believes this approach not only elevates surgical standards but also brings world-class treatment closer to home for patients in Odisha and neighboring regions. "Our goal is simple," he says, "to give patients the best possible knee function and quality of life through the safest and most advanced technologies available."

Through his leadership at Utkal Hospital and OrthoOne, Dr. Dibya Singha Das continues to set new benchmarks in orthopaedic care, making advanced robotic-assisted joint replacement accessible to a wide patient population. His vision reflects a future where precision, durability, and patient satisfaction remain at the heart of orthopaedic surgery.

About Utkal Hospital and OrthoOne

Utkal Hospital is a leading healthcare institution in Odisha, committed to excellence in patient care, advanced technology, and medical innovation. OrthoOne, under the direction of Dr. Dibya Singha Das, specializes in advanced orthopaedic and robotic-assisted surgeries, making global standards of treatment accessible to patients in the region.

