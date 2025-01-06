VMPL

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a chadar (sacred offering) for the 11th consecutive time at the revered shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Garib Nawaz, on the occasion of the 813th Urs. Former Chairman of the Ajmer Dargah Committee, Amin Pathan, lauded this gesture, calling it a strong message of unity and harmony in the face of divisive narratives.

Pathan emphasized, "By sending a chadar for the Urs, Prime Minister Modi has reaffirmed the country's commitment to its rich Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) and the beauty of unity in diversity. This gesture is a testament to India's tradition of respecting all religions and embracing communal harmony."

According to Pathan, the chadar sent by the Prime Minister symbolizes a gift for the nation's 1.4 billion citizens, reinforcing India's identity as a land of Sufi saints. "Our Sufi saints have always propagated peace, love, and unity. While some groups with a narrow mindset attempt to spread hatred with baseless statements, they will never succeed. The people of India have always stood united," he added.

Highlighting the universal appeal of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, Pathan said, "Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Garib Nawaz has spread the message of peace and harmony from the soil of India to the entire world. The shrine of Ajmer attracts people from all faiths, who come with devotion and prayers. It is a place where no one is disrespected, and every visitor, regardless of religion or community, feels spiritually fulfilled."

The Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz is celebrated with great fervor across India by people of all religions, serving as a symbol of unity in diversity. Pathan called the shrine a beacon of India's ethos of mutual respect and communal harmony.

