New Delhi, December 6: Redmi has launched its latest smartphone, the Redmi 14C 5G, in India. Redmi has introduced the smartphone in multiple colour options, and it comes in the budget smartphone segment in India. The Redmi 14C 5G comes with a sleek design, a large display, and a processor, which is expected to deliver a smooth performance for daily tasks and entertainment.

The Redmi 14C 5G is available in three colours, which include Starglaze Black, Stardust Purple, and Starlight Blue. It comes with a waterdrop-style notch design. Additionally, it supports dual 5G SIM cards and will provide speed of up to 2.5Gbps. The smartphone comes with a premium glass back design with an 8.22mm thickness. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on January 16, 2025; Check Specifications and Features Upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G.

Redmi 14C 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi 14C 5G comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It has TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection, 600 nits of high brightness mode, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It features a 50MP primary camera and a secondary sensor on the back. The Redmi 14C 5G comes with an 8MP front camera.

The Redmi 14C 5G is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and it will include a 33W charger in the box. The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on Android 14 and will offer four years of security updates along with two years of software updates. Additionally, the Redmi 14C 5G features IP52 dust and water resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Expected on January 22 With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi 14C 5G Price and Availability

The Redmi 14C 5G price starts at INR 9,999 in India. There are several options available, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is available for INR 9,999. The 4GB RAM with 128GB of storage is priced at INR 10,999. The 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage variant is priced at INR 11,999. The Redmi 14C 5G sales start from January 10, 2025, at 12 noon. It will be available for purchase on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as on mi.com and in Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).