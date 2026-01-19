PNN

New Delhi [India], January 19: PRISM (Parent of OYO) has launched a limited period republic day sale offering up to 77% discount across all OYO properties in India and upto 25% discount with free breakfast on CheckIn properties across India. As part of the campaign, travelers who book two or more nights in OYO properties can also avail an additional 10% discount. At CheckIn properties, travelers can enjoy an extra night at no additional cost on bookings of two or more nights.

Also Read | Why Mumbai's Next Mayor Will Be Chosen by Lottery: What the Rule Says and When the City Will Get a New Mayor.

Travelers can avail the Republic Day offers by using coupon code RDAY77 for up to 77% off on OYO properties and an additional 10% discount wherever applicable. For CheckIn properties, guests can use FIRSTCHECKIN for upto 25% off, and STAYONUS for one complimentary extra night on eligible bookings.

The offer is valid for bookings until January 27, 2026.

Also Read | January 26, 2026: Why India Marks 77th Republic Day and Not 78th.

OYO includes brands such as Townhouse, Collection O and Capital O for value-conscious travelers while CheckIn is the collection of premium brands of hotels including SUNDAY Hotels, Clubhouse and Palette.

This layered discount also allows families, couples and solo travelers to stretch their savings further and plan for multi-destination itineraries pairing popular destinations such as Delhi with Corbett's adventure, Puri's beaches with Konark Sun Temple, Jammu and Srinagar's Himalayan charm, Jaipur with Pushkar's spirituality, Chennai and Pondicherry's coastal vibes, Lucknow alongside Ayodhya's spiritual heart, or Varanasi with Prayagraj's sacred confluence and more.

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer-Asia, PRISM said "Our Republic Day offer is designed to encourage Indians to explore the country more deeply and frequently, while complementing government-led initiatives such as the Swadesh Darshan scheme that supports more than 100 thematic tourism projects developed across coastal, heritage, spiritual, and eco-tourism circuits".

The launch comes at a time when domestic tourism continues to be a key growth driver for India's travel and hospitality sector, with holiday-led travel, long weekends, and short leisure breaks seeing sustained demand. The Republic Day holiday, the first long weekend of 2026, is expected to be a high-intent travel period, especially for those looking for nearby leisure destinations.

About PRISM: PRISM (formerly Oravel Stays Ltd.) is the corporate parent of OYO and a portfolio of brands with growing number of more than 22000 hotel storefronts and 123000 home storefronts in over 35 countries as on June 30, 2025. From short stays and extended living to luxury escapes, co-working hubs, celebration spaces, and hospitality technology solutions, PRISM simplifies and enriches urban living through scalable innovation.

For more information, visit www.PRISMlife.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)