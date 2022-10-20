New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): Short films have their charm. Don't you too relish watching those small gripping storylines?

Well, if you said yes, we have great news for you. Famous producer Mohit Parmar has released his brand new project, and this time, it's a short film titled, "Make Her Happy." Isn't that thrilling?

Also Read | Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia Predicts High Chance of Rain on October 23 During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022.

The story of the short film revolves around a couple who are in a live-in relationship and will soon get married. But things go south after the boy's ex-girlfriend calls him. We bet the plot has already got your attention, didn't it? Mohit Parmar's this recently released short film features Avinash Sachdev, Ariah Agarwal, and Dipna Patel.

The short film has already received millions of views within days of its release. Producer Mohit Parmar is utterly ecstatic about the release of his short film and here's what he said, "I'm extremely happy that finally, after immense hard work, our short film is out. Every talent, right from the cast to the crew of Make Her Happy has put their heart into making it, and now, we are glad people are liking it. I'm also thankful to my fans and well-wishers for such great support."

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Rajastan CM Ashok Gehlot To Hold Dipawali Event on October 21, Host Kids Orphaned During COVID-19 Pandemic.

With this short film, Mohit Parmar has again proved his skills. It's produced by Sanjana Parmar, and Mohit Parmar (House of Joy Productions) and has been released on the Pocket Films YouTube channel. If you haven't seen it yet, go watch it now!!!

On the work front, producer Mohit Parmar is associated with many upcoming projects. Besides, the producer is also working on two rom-com and one thriller feature film. Mohit is also getting his hands on a music video, four more short films, and a web show.

Mohit Parmar ventured into entertainment by launching House of Joy Productions. He has already received applause for his web show titled Suraj Aur Saanjh and other projects like Surprise, Online Girlfriend, 2 Square, and Raja Beta. We hope he soon reveals more about his upcoming projects.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)