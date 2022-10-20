India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against each other as the two teams face off on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as they aim to kick off the campaign with a huge win over their arch-rivals. Ahead of the IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 clash, we take a look at Melbourne's weather report and rain forecast. PCB Indicates Changing 2023 Asia Cup Venue May Impact Pakistan's Visit to India for 2023 ODI World Cup.

Both teams are among the favourites to lift the 2022 T20 World Cup and will look to give a further boost to their chances when they meet each other. India and Pakistan met each other in the previous edition and it was the Men in Green, who came out on top. Virat Kohli Ready for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Clash, Check his Latest Social Media Post.

Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan on October 23, 2022

Melbourne Weather (Source: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia.)

There are worrying signs that the India vs Pakistan clash will be hampered due to bad weather on October 23, 2022. As per the forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, there is around a 90 per cent chance of rain on the day.

The game is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm local time and the weather report suggests that there is a strong chance of showers, accompanied by a heavy breeze during the afternoon and in the evening.

India and Pakistan are drawn in Super 12 Group 2 alongside Bangladesh, South Africa and two other qualified teams. The Men in Blue exited the competition in the group stage last year while the Men in Green made it all the way to the semifinals.

