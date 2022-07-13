Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/PNN): When we talk about Hindi films based on road trips, you can easily count such films at your fingertips.

The names which come instantly to our minds are films such as Dil Chahta Hai, and Zindagi Milegi Na Dobaara, which were loved by masses and critics alike and both films are still remembered by audiences.

Now, another film based on a road trip is ready to hit the theatres on 5th August 2022. Titled Miami Se Newyork, the film is a road trip consisting of four friends who one day decide to hit the roads from one city (Miami) to another (Newyork).

During their journey, they take help from a handsome young boy to reach their destination. Though Maimi Se Newyork is a road trip movie, it has a beautiful love story at the centre of its heart which will strike everyone's heart and make you smile in unimaginable ways.

Four friends, Nihana Minaz (Anshu), Nikhar Krishnani (Shaina), Janelle Lacle (Millie) Rohini Chandra (Asha), one day decide to go on a road trip for which they take help from Arjun Anand (Ravi). As the long road trip unfolds at its own pace, many aspects of their friendship and relationship with the young boy come to the fore, making the film more engaging and interesting.

Announcing the release date of the comedy/adventure film, which will be widely released on the 5th of August, the producer of the film Raakesh U Saakat says, "Though there have been few films based on road trips which became cult in their own ways, our film Miami Se Newyork is different from all such films. I am very sure that audiences will enjoy this ride with a unique storyline made with fresher and younger talents." Cinematographer Parixit Warrier has beautifully captured the story for celluloid.

Made under the banner of Prissha Films, Miami Se Newyork has been directed by Joy Augustine, whose filmography consists of films like Tere Mere Sapne, Paagalpan, etc. Joy is a prolific filmmaker, also known as a writer, producer and ad filmmaker. In his career spanning more than 30 years, Joy Augustine has also made many highly and critically acclaimed ad films.

