Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7: Chennai-based ProNutramax launched its two distinct brands -- 'Pro Nutra Kidz: For Active Mind and Body', a nutraceutical range focused on supporting active minds and growing bodies, and 'ANI - Authentic * Natural * Indian - Traditional Masalas', dedicated to delivering authentic, time-tested flavours -- at a launch event held at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Chennai in the presence of Guests of Honour & dignitaries: Dr J. Radhakrishnan - IAS, Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of TNPDCL; Kalaimamani Actor Chinni Jayanth, Mr. Pawan Kumar, IRS(Delhi); Wing commander (Retd.), Mr. Ramesh Pulapaka, CEO-ABCL; Ms. Apsara Reddy, India's first trans politician, Social activist & Journalist; Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO, Space Kidz India; Mr Viswanathan Natarajan, Vice Chairman, Gojan Educational Institutions; Mrs. ILA Prabhu, General Manager-ITC.

With this dual launch, ProNutramax aims to bridge the gap between convenience and tradition. By combining nutraceutical science with traditional masala excellence, the company seeks to support modern families with products that promote both health and heritage cooking.

Speaking at the launch conference, Ms. Latha Dubay, Founder & CEO of ProNutramax, said, "As modern life becomes faster and more demanding, the home kitchen has turned into a place of compromise.Today's new-generation parents often struggle to balance their children's busy academic schedules with proper nutrition, while also trying to preserve the authentic flavours of traditional home cooking.

Understanding this challenge, we at ProNutramax have brought together science-backed nutrition and time-tested flavours under two distinct brands- Pro Nutra Kidz and ANI. Our mission is simple -- to restore 100% parent-approved nutrition and the trusted taste of yesteryear to every family's table."

Highlighting the brand's strategic retail presence, growth plans, and commitment to consistent quality, the Mr. K Raman, Director, said, "Recognising that accessibility is as important as quality, ProNutra and ANI are backed by a strong strategic marketing plan to ensure high visibility across prominent retail outlets and high-footfall stores. Supported by a rapidly expanding dealer network, we are well-positioned to meet growing demand in urban and semi-urban markets. We identified a widening gap where families were often forced to choose between convenience and wholesome quality. Our goal is to bridge that gap by making premium nutrition and authentic traditional flavours easily accessible -- without compromise."

"Both brands remain committed to authenticity in preparation and unwavering consistency in quality, whether in nutraceutical supplements or traditional masalas. We welcome distributors from Tamil Nadu to join us as we expand into key markets and build a strong industry presence," he added.

Why ProNutra?

In a market filled with so-called "health drinks" that often contain hidden sugars, ProNutra stands out as a transparent and parent-friendly choice. Created especially for growing children--whose taste preferences may often lean toward fast food--ProNutra delivers balanced nutrition without compromise.

Pro Nutra Kidz: For Active Mind and Body delivers rich, enjoyable flavours like classic Vanilla and Rich Chocolate, while supporting overall growth and development. Formulated with essential vitamins and minerals, it helps promote strong bones, improved immunity, and sustained energy -- supporting both active minds and growing bodies. Unlike many products that come pre-loaded with high amounts of sugar, ProNutra gives control back to parents--allowing them to decide how much sweetness to add.

Building on this foundation, ProNutramax will soon expand its portfolio with specially formulated products designed for women and elders, addressing their unique nutritional needs at every stage of life.

Why ANI?

While ProNutra focuses on the science of growth and nutrition, ANI celebrates the art of traditional cooking. The brand offers a carefully crafted range of spices and instant mixes that stay true to heritage flavours, with a strong emphasis on authentic taste and traditional preparation. Its Idli Podi stands out with a rich, granular texture, delivering a wholesome and satisfying experience. Moreover, absolutely the most apt and the latest aluminium foil packaging has been used to enhance shelf life, freshness and seal the aroma.

For staples such as Rasam, Sambar, Puliyotharai, and Rava Idli mixes, high-quality key ingredients are sourced from a single authentic source to ensure batch-to-batch consistency and true traditional flavour. This strong focus on ingredient integrity and uniform quality sets ANI apart in the market.

Going forward, ANI plans to expand its portfolio with popular traditional favourites, including Instant Payasam, Millet Dosa, and Special Maddur Vada, thus bringing more heritage recipes to modern kitchens.

For Further information please visit www.pronutramax.com / Contact: 95009 10040 / 98402 97720.

