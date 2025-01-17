VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17: Provident Housing Limited, one of India's leading large-scale community developers, is all set to launch a new phase of Provident Ecopolitan in Bengaluru this weekend (18th & 19th January 2025). Building on the overwhelming sold-out success of Phase 1, the new phase offers thoughtfully designed homes that seamlessly integrate sustainable design with contemporary living.

Ahead of the launch, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO, Provident Housing, said, "Building on the tremendous success of Phase 1, we are thrilled to announce a new phase of Provident Ecopolitan. Guided by our philosophy of empathetic design and delivering exceptional value to our customers, this phase features abundant greenery, over 30 lifestyle amenities, and our unique initiative of 'one tree per family'. This project reflects our commitment to creating eco-friendly communities that offer a lifestyle centered on well-being and sustainability. With North Bengaluru's strategic growth and excellent connectivity, Provident Ecopolitan is ideal for families seeking long-term value and quality living."

The new phase comprises 581 residential units available in 1 BHK, 3 BHK, and 3.5 BHK configurations, spread across two towers. The sizes range from 530-590 sq. ft. for 1 BHK units, 1,492-1,550 sq. ft. for 3 BHK units, and 1,793-1,911 sq. ft. for 3.5 BHK units, catering to diverse homeowner needs.

Strategically located in the rapidly developing KIADB Aerospace Park, the project provides seamless connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka Railway Station, and Bagalur Cross Metro Station (under construction). The project is also well-supported by robust social infrastructure, including leading educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail centres in the vicinity.

Provident Ecopolitan's new phase features over 45 indigenous species of flora, ensuring a rich and diverse ecosystem that blends seamlessly with the natural environment. With its EV charging provisions and focus on green building practices, the project will provide residents with a sustainable lifestyle. Other amenities include a bird-watching deck, an amphitheater, outdoor gym, squash court, and co-working spaces, ensuring a lifestyle that balances leisure and productivity.

Provident Ecopolitan Phase 2 is registered under Karnataka RERA (PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/311224/007334)

