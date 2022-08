Puducherry [India], August 22 (ANI): Chief Minister of Puducherry Rangasamy, who also holds the finance portfolio on Monday presented the Budget for the Union territory for the financial year 2022-2023 (April-March). The total Budget size was pegged at Rs 10,696 crore.

Pertinent to mention here that while the Budget session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly began on August 10 with the speech of the Lieutenant Governor, the Assembly was adjourned indefinitely as the Union government did not approve the Budget.

Also Read | Forecast Flash Flood Risk Till 1130 IST of 23.08.2022: High Flash Flood Risk over … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

After a long delay, the Union government approved the Budget, and the session resumed today.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly I. Siva and DMK and Congress legislators too participated in the Budget session.

Also Read | Samsung Electronics To Showcase Bespoke Home Appliances at IFA 2022.

Debate on the Budget and request for grants will commence tomorrow and the ongoing session is expected to be concluded on August 30.

Following are some of the key highlights from Rangasamy's Budget speech:

*Sports Youth Welfare Department along with Education Department will be started as a separate department.

* National Law University to be started in Puducherry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the opening ceremony.

*Rs 1,596 crore has been earmarked for the power sector.

*Vacancies in fire departments will be filled.

*A government hospital will be started in Karaikal region

* Documentary assets of all temples in Puducherry will be digitized and preserved.

* All legislators will be provided Rs crore each as a constituency development fund. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)