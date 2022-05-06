New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/PNN): Sports Brand PUMA unveiled its Yoga Collection with new campaign film #YogaAnywhereEverywhere featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The collection comes to life with the sartorially on-point Bollywood actor.

In the film, Kareena is seen flexing and performing yoga asanas in the latest collection, anywhere & everywhere - from the elevator to the parking lot.

The 45-second fun digital film created by PUMA starring Kareena performing yoga in the most unexpected locations. Revealing her love for yoga, Kareena is seen showcasing her prowess by doing popular asanas such as the cobra pose and pranayama with chin mudra.

Commenting on the launch Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "PUMA's new digital film captures my love for yoga in the best possible manner. As a part of my daily routine, I do actually make the most of any spot to stretch into a quick yoga asana or indulge in a few rounds of pranayama to stay calm and relaxed."

Khan added, "PUMA Yoga X Kareena collection is vibrant and adds life to my workouts. Its comfort quotient is high and it also serves as a great look for when you're in the mood for lounging or chilling with friends and family."

Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India, said, "Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yoga enthusiast, and it reflects in the way she effortlessly shot frame-by-frame for the PUMA Yoga X Kareena campaign. The digital film perfectly matches the fervour of the new collection. It comprises active wear with high doses of fun and glamour. People will be able to perform yoga in the new range anywhere and everywhere."

The collection is made with recycled materials with a focus on luxe fabrics and silhouettes built for both studio and outdoors. Each piece is tailored with breathability, flexibility and comfort to cater to the growing wellness-focused lifestyle. The collection is centred around body positivity and inclusivity.

