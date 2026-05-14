Business News | Punch Trade Launches Desktop Trading Platform

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Punch. trade, the deep discount broking platform, has rolled out a desktop trading platform for active intraday, options traders, swing traders and investors and charges Rs 1 per executed order across all segments, the company said. The product is built as a web-based application that runs in the browser and joins the company's existing Android app; an iOS application is under development.

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The desktop platform is built around one idea: the chart is the workspace. Trade NIFTY directly from the spot chart with live call and put premiums plotted against each strike, OI profile on the same surface, and 1-click execution with preset stop-loss and target & also drag and drop SL and target -- single-screen trading in its most evolved form. Two workspace types support this: multi-tab dashboards for switching between trading and investing setups, and multi-layout charting with up to eight charts in one view for multi-timeframe, multi-strike, and multi-stock analysis. Execution is native -- place orders from the chart you're analysing, or from the underlying spot chart when working on options positions. The Scalper toolkit adds 1-click execution with preset SL/TP and Trailing Stop Loss. Order types include Market, Limit, Basket, Stop Loss (SL and SL-M), Protection Orders (SL + target, no additional margin), and Trailing Stop Loss. The native charting layer carries 50+ indicators and drawing tools, including Smart Money Concepts (Fair Value Gaps, Break-of-Structure / Change-of-Character), Open Interest Profiles, and Volume Profiles.

Punch Trade is headquartered in Khar West, Mumbai. The company was incorporated in February 2021 by Amit Dhakad (CEO and CTO), Hiral Jain (Co-Founder and CFO), Arshad Fahoum (Co-founder) and Ajit Dandekar (Co-founder). The brokerage is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (INZ000300936) and holds trading memberships at the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

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Punch Trade is backed by $10 million in seed funding from SIG, Prime Venture Partners and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The platform charges ₹1 per executed order -- uniformly across equity delivery, intraday, futures and options. The company publishes an order execution speed of 0.01 seconds and an order success rate of 99.99 per cent on its public status page at punch.trade/status.

Product development at Punch Trade is routed through Builder's Lab, a public feature-voting platform where traders submit and upvote requests. The company has logged over 500 feature requests through this channel and ships shortlisted items based on community votes.

Punch Trade currently supports equity delivery and intraday trading on NSE and BSE, index and stock futures, index and stock options on Nifty, BankNifty and Sensex, and ETFs. The brokerage does not currently offer commodities, currency, mutual funds or IPO applications.

For more information, visit [https://www.punch.trade/.]

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