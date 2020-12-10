Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today felicitated Panchshil Foundation-the CSR wing of Panchshil Realty-for its contribution towards supporting the efforts of the PMC in creating the much-required critical medical infrastructure to deal with COVID-19 cases in Pune city.

A trophy of appreciation was awarded to Atul Chordia, Chairman-Panchshil Realty in the presence of top civic officials including Rubal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner-PMC and Prashant Waghmare, City Engineer-PMC.

Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, said, "We have only done our duty as a responsible corporate citizen and there can be no greater cause than being able to save more lives. I am humbled to receive this appreciation from the PMC and thank Kumar and his team."

In a letter of appreciation, PMC's Municipal Commissioner says, "At that time, Pune had been consistently seeing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. The limited capacity of private and government hospital beds was becoming a challenge and COVID-19 patients requiring medical support like oxygen and ICU / ventilator beds were facing difficulties. Panchshil Foundation supported PMC by installing an air conditioning system, providing hospital beds, entire medical oxygen piping system and other allied work required for this centre. Thanks to Panchshil Foundation's contribution and support, we were able to create and operationalize this medical facility in a record 21 days. Thank you for your financial and overall support for this hospital."

Panchshil Realty had earlier partnered with PMC and set up a dedicated COVID Care Centre at Baner in Pune. This facility has 270 oxygen beds and 44 ventilator/ICU beds. The superstructure of 6 floors spanning around 48,000 square feet was built entirely by Panchshil Realty as part of C2 Reservation Development and handed over to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Panchshil Foundation re-purposed the interiors of the entire building as per guidelines of the PMC and provided all the necessary medical infrastructure and equipment including:

* Oxygen piping of 2 kilometers for the entire facility along with allied essential equipment including oxygen storage.

* 270 Oxygen Beds along with partitions and necessary equipment like nursing stations.

* 44 ICU Beds with necessary medical equipment including air conditioning for the entire ICU section.

* Other interior work as per Government guidelines.

The partnership with the PMC was the latest in a series of initiatives undertaken by Panchshil Foundation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the Panchshil Foundation has:

* Provided over 40,000 food hampers containing basic essential rations like rice, dal, cooking oil and eggs to daily wage earners were left with no source of income after all economic activity has halted as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

* Conducted community awareness drives in select local communities in partnership with the Pune-based 5th Battalion of the elite National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to raise awareness about COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken by vulnerable populations at the community level.

* Distributed over 15,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to medical personnel handling COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Pune and to PMC for disposal of bodies of victims.

Notably, Panchshil Realty become the first and only real estate group in India and in the entire Asia-Pacific Region to have benchmarked and independently validated its COVID-19 related control measures at its office parks, against stringent global safety standards as laid down by the British Safety Council.

Panchshil Realty's office portfolio in Pune comprises landmark projects like EON Free Zone, World Trade Centre, Business Bay and the International Convention Centre and, its campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, T-Systems, UBS, VMWare and Vodafone among many others.

Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights

* Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

* Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential.

* A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

