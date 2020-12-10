While India was battling COVID-19 at its peak in March and April, many Bollywood personalities came forward to lend a helping hand to the COVID-19 frontline warriors and even the Mumbai Police Force that was working relentlessly to keep citizens off the roads and to maintain lockdown. While Sonu Sood did unconditional works to get migrant labourers back home, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan among others contributed wholeheartedly for the daily wage workers of the film industry to keep them from starving. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Thanks Rohit Shetty for Helping On-Duty Personnel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

From amongst them, was director Rohit Shetty who went the extra mile by lending a helping hand to the frontline workers. Rohit arranged for 8 hotels across the city to accomodate on-duty policemen and women and arranged for their rest, shower and change and breakfast and dinner. While the force thanked Rohit in April also, they called upon Rohit to honour him as well. COVID-19: Mumbai Police Thanks Rohit Shetty for Providing 8 Hotels in the City for the On-Duty Policemen (Read Tweet).

Check Out their Tweet Below:

The Asli Dilwale! From booking a hotel for accommodating police #frontlinewarriors on duty to managing medical expenses of many, the magnanimity of #RohitShetty has been commendable.@CPMumbaiPolice presented a token of gratitude & appreciation to Mr. Shetty. pic.twitter.com/0gkFBdJYqW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 10, 2020

From booking a hotel for accommodating police #frontlinewarriors on duty to managing medical expenses of many, the magnanimity of #RohitShetty has been commendable. @CPMumbaiPolice presented a token of gratitude & appreciation to Mr. Shetty." Rohit had once again made accommodations at 11 hotels across Mumbai in the month of June to help aid and ensure that the on-duty police force had refreshment amenities at their disposal during the lockdown. Indeed Rohit Shetty is a "Bade Dilwala."

