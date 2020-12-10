New Delhi, December 10: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck off Taiwan on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 9:19 pm local time. Tremors were felt across Taiwan for approximately 15 seconds, local media reported. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. Earthquake Warning in Himalaya: Entire Himalayas Arc Poised for a Series of Big Earthquakes, Says Study.

The epicentre of the temblor was 27.2 kilometres east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 76.8 km, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB). The self-ruled island has an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. Why Did Mount Everest's Height Change?

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Yilan County, New Taipei City, Hualien County, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City, Taiwan News reported.

Located near the junction of two tectonic plates, Taiwan is a hotspot for earthquakes. In 1999, a huge 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the country, leaving more than 2,000 dead. In 2016, over 100 people were killed after an earthquake occurred in southern Taiwan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).