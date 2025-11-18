PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18: Punjab's investment outreach in South India with two high-impact roadshows in Hyderabad and Chennai has delivered a significant boost to industry confidence and opened investment opportunities for the state from the region. Led by Minister for Industries & Commerce Shri Sanjeev Arora, who is also in charge of investment promotions and supported by senior officials of 'Invest Punjab', the activities attracted strong interest from leading companies across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, auto components, clean mobility, food processing, digital services, heavy engineering, logistics, textiles, and healthcare.

Across both roadshows, Shri Arora conveyed a unified message: "Punjab is committed to creating a seamless and technology-driven environment that accelerates project execution and supports long-term growth. The State is actively working to strengthen its MSME base, develop supplier networks across electronics and defence components, and enhance linkages with R&D institutions to support innovation-driven sectors such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and IT." The successful engagements in Hyderabad and Chennai mark a key milestone in the build-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, scheduled for March 13-15, 2026, at ISB Mohali.

In Hyderabad, the Minister engaged with several prominent industrial groups who explored opportunities to expand their footprint in North India by leveraging Punjab's rapidly evolving industrial landscape. Discussions highlighted synergies between Punjab and Telangana in areas like advanced manufacturing, electronics assembly, pharma production, renewable energy, and education-linked industry partnerships. Many companies acknowledged Punjab's strategic connectivity to NCR and key northern markets, supported by modern infrastructure and a stable, predictable policy framework. The Minister emphasised that Punjab has received over ₹1.37 lakh crore in serious, on-ground investments, made possible by governance reforms that prioritise transparency, accountability, and timely delivery. He noted that the State's single-window system FastTrack Punjab Portal has emerged as one of India's most advanced platforms, offering unified digital workflows, time-bound approvals, automatic escalations, and auto-deemed clearances.

The Chennai roadshow, held two days later, witnessed encouraging participation from Tamil Nadu-based companies across IT, electronics, clean mobility, auto components, data centres, engineering, Agri-processing, and textiles. Senior industry representatives appreciated Punjab's unified regulatory architecture under Invest Punjab and the State's consistent track record of policy stability and direct engagement with decision-makers. Several companies showed interest in exploring sites in Mohali, Rajpura, and Ludhiana for future investments, acknowledging the region's strong MSME ecosystem and strategic access to the northern market and upcoming defence corridors.

During the Chennai session, the Minister reiterated that Punjab's governance model is centred on investor trust and efficiency. He underlined that the State offers reliable, competitively priced power, ready-to-move industrial land, and a transparent digital ecosystem that eliminates parallel processes. He highlighted Punjab's recent national recognition as a Top Achiever in Ease of Doing Business, noting that the strengthened Right to Business Act now provides in-principle approvals within five working days for units inside approved industrial parks, while all other projects are compulsorily decided within 45 working days. This reform-led structure, he said, ensures a genuinely facilitative environment where industries can begin operations quickly and scale without administrative hurdles.

These roadshows gave solid platforms for Punjab to position itself as one of North India's most dependable, future-ready, and business-friendly investment destination with strong industry interest and a clear governance-led narrative.

