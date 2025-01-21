BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 21: The QE Conclave 2024, held recently at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad, marked a significant milestone in its annual journey of advancing the field of Quality Engineering (QE). The premier QE community event attracted more than 600 professionals from over 300 leading global and national organizations, making it one of the largest and most impactful gatherings of its kind. Themed, "AI-Powered Quality Engineering: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond," the conclave explored the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) in shaping the future of QE practices. Featuring a lineup of 12 distinguished speakers, including renowned industry thought leaders and technology experts, the event sparked vital conversations on advancing industry standards, fostering innovation, and the potential of AI to redefine quality engineering.

Event Highlights

* Attendance: Over 600 senior and mid-level QE professionals and industry leaders representing 300+ organizations across diverse industries.

* Visionary Speakers: 12 thought leaders shared transformative insights on AI and GenAI in testing, future-ready quality practices, and innovative QE approaches.

* Launch of QMentisAI: QualiZeal unveiled its groundbreaking GenAI-powered platform, QMentisAI, set to redefine quality engineering standards.

* Networking and Collaboration: The conclave fostered collaboration, knowledge exchange, and partnerships among QE leaders, practitioners, and innovators.

Exclusive Sponsors

The success of this landmark industry event was made possible by the generous support of the following leading organizations:

* Title Sponsor: QualiZeal

* Platinum Sponsor: Tricentis

* Gold Sponsors: LambdaTest, Testsigma, and Digital.ai

Looking Ahead

"QE Conclave is a testament to India's growing leadership in the global Quality Engineering landscape," said Madhu Murty, Head of India Operations at QualiZeal. "It's an incredible platform for professionals to collaborate, innovate, and chart the path for a future driven by AI and automation in quality excellence." As the QE sector continues to evolve, the QE Conclave plays a pivotal role in shaping the future. This year's event highlighted how AI and GenAI are not just enhancing application resilience and efficiency but also sparking unprecedented innovation across industries.

