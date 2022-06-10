Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): In the recently announced Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023, two young private universities from the region got the third rank among private universities in the country and were bracketed among the top 1,000 universities in the world.

The prestigious QS rankings placed OP Jindal University in the number 1 place, Manipal University in the second slot, and Shoolini University and Chandigarh University jointly at the number 3 position.

While Shoolini University and Chandigarh University, less than 15-years old, figured in the 801-1000 bracket, the well-established Panjab University has been ranked in the 1201-1400 bracket. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology figures in the bracket of 1001-1200.

The two private universities share 21st rank among all universities and prominent institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which has topped the country, the IITs, Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University. The number of Indian institutes among the top 1000 globally has risen to 41, from 35 last year.

Shoolini University has also been ranked 431 globally in the category of citations per faculty and 480 in the Employer Reputation category. It has also emerged 19th best in overall research in India. However, among private universities, Shoolini University is the topper in India in research citations per faculty. In the 2022 QS Asia rankings for citation/publication, Shoolini university was the best in India and the sixth-best in Asia.

Shoolini University Chancellor and Founder Prof PK Khosla said the university was established to promote research. "Shoolini University students have already filed over 1000 patents," he said.

The 2023 QS index featured 1,418 institutions across 100 locations. The results account for 16.4 million academic papers and 117.8 million citations received by those papers. The official QS release stated that they also reflect the expert opinions of 151,000 academic faculty and 99,000 employers.

The index used six indicators to compile the rankings, including academic and employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-to-student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

