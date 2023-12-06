BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6: R Systems International Limited, a leader in digital product engineering and innovative technology solutions, proudly announces its recognition as one of the 'Most Preferred Workplaces in IT & ITES for the year 2023-24'. This prestigious accolade, in association with India Today and Marksmen, celebrates organizations that are exemplary in creating employee-centric workplaces. 2023 has presented a challenging talent landscape, characterized by changing priorities of top tech talent. In response to this shift, there was a significant change in the talent strategies of technology companies that experimented with various talent models since the Covid-19 pandemic. In such an evolving landscape, through its employee-first policies, R Systems International Limited has successfully built a positive work environment, earning recognition in such as:

Also Read | Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy Partner for First Ever Interoperable Fast-Charging Network in Country.

* Employee Engagement: R Systems has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to its employees' well-being and job satisfaction.

* Family-Friendly Policies: Understanding the importance of work-life balance, the company has implemented policies that support families.

Also Read | Latest ICC Rankings: Ravi Bishnoi Becomes New No 1 Ranked Bowler After Winning Player of the Series Award in IND vs AUS T20I Series.

* Workplace Flexibility: Recognizing the evolving nature of work, R Systems offers flexible work arrangements to suit the diverse needs of its workforce.

* Professional Development: The company invests in the continuous growth and development of its employees, offering numerous opportunities for career advancement.

* Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs): R Systems provides comprehensive support programs to assist employees in managing personal and professional challenges.

Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems International Limited, comments on their talent strategy, "Our approach to talent management is rooted in understanding and valuing our employees as one of the key assets of the organization. We focus on creating an environment that not only nurtures professional growth but also supports personal well-being and continuous learning. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to being a workplace where every team member can thrive." This award underscores R Systems' relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to an innovative and supportive workplace culture. The formal recognition took place at the 'Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24 IT and ITES edition' ceremony on November 29, 2023, at Westin Garden City, Mumbai. R Systems extends its heartfelt thanks to its dedicated team, whose hard work and commitment have been pivotal in achieving this honor.

For more information about R Systems International Limited and its commitment to a progressive work culture, please visit https://www.rsystems.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)