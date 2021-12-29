Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Radio City, India's leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signing a broadcast deal with the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC).

As per the agreement, Radio City will now be exclusively broadcasted in the Kanpur Metro. Having signed a similar agreement with the Lucknow Metro, commuters across 30 stations in Lucknow and Kanpur can now enjoy Radio City's unique entertainment offerings.

Radio City has always been known for its innovation & trend setting approach in the Radio Broadcast Industry. With the launch of the Kanpur Metro by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28th December, listeners onboard can now exclusively tune in to the radio channel from 6 am till 10 pm every day.

Starting the launch with a bang, Radio City surprised its listeners in the Kanpur Metro, by organizing a meet & greet with the city's favorite Radio City RJs, who were live at the Motijheel station from 7 am to 9 pm. Kickstarting the first day of the broadcast, India's digital sensation RJ Raghav was also a part of the celebration, with a special segment at 7 am. The programme was followed by a series of live shows by the station's superhit RJs Karishma, Hari and Akhil.

"Radio City has always been India's and Uttar Pradesh's favourite music destination. We have continually strived to stay connected to our millions of listeners through the most innovative collaborations and offerings. All our special partnerships are always aimed at giving our audience something new, as we bring the people of U.P the hottest shows and most pathbreaking programmes. We are glad to partner with the UPMRC, to offer the best entertainment and refreshing content to commuters onboard the Kanpur Metro. This association is a giant step forward in our continual endeavour to provide our U.P audience with the most holistic entertainment experiences," said Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City India.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with over 20 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.8% and 15.1% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 24, 2021). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 12.6% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 24, 2021.

Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country's FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in

Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of "Rag Rag Mein Daude City".

The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio.

Radio City bagged 85 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards etc. in FY 2019-2020. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in 'India's Best Companies to Work For' study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute.

Radio City has also been recognized in 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019' and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in 'Best Large Workplaces in Asia', according to the GPTW survey.

