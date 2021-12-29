India and South Africa are taking on each other at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in the 1st Test 2021. Day 4 will be quite interesting for both teams as India has come down to bat for the second innings and lost one wicket already in the form of Mayank Agarwal. The Indian opener made his way to the pavilion on the score of 4 runs. All thanks to the stunning delivery by Marco Jensen, In this article, we shall bring to you the live updates of the game. But before that, let's have quick look at how day 3 panned out for the teams. Mohammed Shami Reaches 200 Test Wickets: Ravi Shastri, Wasim Jaffer and Others React to Indian Pacer Achieving Historic Milestone During IND vs SA 1st Test (Check Posts).

As of now, India leads the game by 146 runs and at stumps, KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur were batting on the score of five and four runs respectively. Talking about day 3 it belonged to the paces. Lungi Ngidi scrapped six wickets whereas Indian stalwart got a five-wicket haul. After day 2 getting washed away without a ball being bowled, the visitors notched up 372 runs on the board with KL Rahul being the highest run-scorer with 123 runs. On day 3, wickets collapsed like a pack of cards.

Now day 4 will be quite interesting both teams will be looking to give their best. On one hand, where India will be looking to put their best foot forward in terms of putting the maximum number of runs, the SA bowlers will dish out their best of attack.