New Delhi [India], January 21: The grand launch of Khwaish was a star-studded event attended by prominent personalities like Bollywood producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala, Director Karan Razdan & several Bollywood Celebs. Khwaish Directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna & Produced by Honey Chaudhary under his production House Films Max ,known for producing South Indian & Bollywood films & Satish Poojari , Audiolab Media Corporation, Mumbai's prominent film Production & Post production Studio, along with Sandeep Prasad, and Kailash Singh Yadav playing a pivotal role as producers in bringing this project to life.

Khwaish boasts a talented team. The music video features actors Ricky Rudra who hails from Lucknow and has featured in several Cameos along with Pooja Janardhan, known for her South Indian films whose performances add depth to the emotional storyline. The cinematography, helmed by Anil Kumar K, captures the breathtaking locations of Rishikesh, Dehradun, and Meerut, enhancing the visual appeal of the song.

The soulful track is composed by music director Dharmender Bhadouriya, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Sandeep Prasad.

Speaking about the project, director Karen Kshiti Suvarna shared her excitement: "This song blends a fresh lyrical take with an Indian essence, which was intentional during the scripting process. The serene settings amplify its emotional depth. I'm confident Khwaish will resonate deeply with listeners and become the breakup anthem of 2025."

Released under the Audiolab Music banner, the project marks a successful collaboration between the production team and the label. "Audiolab Music appreciated our work and believed in the track's potential. It was a rewarding experience working with them," Karen said.Captivating visuals, and a talented team behind the scenes, Khwaish is more than just a song--it will be the break up anthem of 2025.

