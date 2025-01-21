WWE Raw is getting better and better with each coming episode on Netflix. Last week, Penta made his debut and defeated Chad Gable. And this time Penta produced another banger of a match as he faced Pete Dunne after hitting his Pentadriver. Logan Paul is also set to make his WWE Raw on Netflix debut next week. CM Punk also addressed the WWE universe as the former WWE Champion hasn't been able to win a Royal Rumble match in his career. Nia Jax attacked Rhea Ripley while the Women's World Champion was entering the building. CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns and Others Declaring Himself Winner Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

Later, Rhea Ripley attacked Nia Jax and challenged her to a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Cody Rhodes will also be present at WWE Raw on Netflix next week alongside the War Raiders who will defend their tag titles against the Judgement Day. Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston in a singles match and was later attacked by Xavier Woods. WWE Raw's main event was an epic contest between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Seth Rollins defeated the "Scottish Psychopath" via pinfall. Drew McIntyre attacked Seth Rollins after the match. Sami Zayn stepped in and tried to help Seth Rollins but mistakenly used his finisher "Helluva Kick" on Seth Rollins. WWE SmackDown Results Today, January 17: Tiffany Stratton Retains, Cody Rhodes Saves Rey Mysterio From Kevin Owens and Other Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre Highlights

More Highlights from Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn Comes to Save Seth Rollins

Sami Zayn Kicks Seth Rollins

Rhea Ripley Challenges Nia Jax

Jey Uso Confident to Beat Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther Attacks Jey Uso

Penta vs Pete Dunne Highlights

The New Day Attacks Rey Mysterio

Sami Zayn Cross Paths with Kevin Owens

'CM Punk won’t let ANYONE get in his way'

Bron Breakker Wants Sheamus to Retire

WWE dropped another banger with their red brand. There are a lot of stories which are getting merged because WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is around the corner. Seth Rollins, CM Punk, John Cena and other big stars are all set to become part of the Royal Rumble 2025 match. CM Punk, who has never won a Royal Rumble match might bring a surprise. Most of the titles will be on the line during WWE Saturday Night's Man Event. Jey Uso has a big opportunity in the pocket and hopefully, he will be looking to make full use of it.

