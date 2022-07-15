Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Rahtwofive, an American singer and actor having his roots in India, has announced the release of his debut song titled 'Saccha Wala Pyaar' on Zee Music Company. The lyrics are written by Seepi Jha and sung by Neeti Mohan and Rahtwofive featuring Kashika Kapoor and Rahtwofive.

The song presents the notion of the state of materialist culture with short attention spans and realizing the importance of true love.

"It is important to bring 'Saccha Pyaar' back to the forefront in all relationships and friendships. The world is afflicted with too many bad things in the news, and people are losing their lives in wars between countries. Amid the holocaust, we need to spread love among one another," said Rahtwofive.

Born and brought up in the US, Rahtwofive has roots in India. His heart goes for Indian food, the Hindi language, and the film industry. In his childhood days, he used to perform Bhangra and watch Bollywood movies. He considers Shah Rukh Khan as his role model and an icon.

Saccha Wala Pyaar song has been composed by Raaj Aashoo and choreographed by Muddasar Khan.

"I am highly optimistic about the song as it was recorded at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, where many well-known epic songs have been produced and recorded. The song has already created a buzz and reached millions of listeners," said Rahtwofive.

