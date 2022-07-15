You know Kareena Kapoor Khan! The woman eats, breathes and lives fashion. The iconic Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena has come a long way since her Refugee days. No one knew the unglamorous Nazneen from the movie will turn out to be 'the' Bollywood's fashionista who can still give these young girls a run for their money. From turning a muse for Manish Malhotra to acing different prints like polka dots, there's nothing that Bebo can't do or won't do! Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Amala Paul, Who Nailed This Yellow and Black Striped Co-Ord Set Better?

Speaking about polka dots, the print is everyone's favourite or at least they don't mind owning it. While black and white is the classic combination to go with, designers these days aren't restricted to it. They are trying for colour options, often sticking to monochrome options as well. And while we are discussing this print, these prints go with almost every silhouette. Kareena herself has tried it with every design - right from a saree to a skirt to a dress, she loves having polka dots everywhere. Don't believe us? Check out her closet filled with polka dots right below. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Lily Collins, Whose Pink Giambattista Valli Gown Did You Like More?

A Cute Midi Dress!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Classic Saree in Polka Dots!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

How About a Traditional Suit?

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Co-ord Set Looks Equally Delightful

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her Take On a Cool Black Dress!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Chic Skirt!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Finally an LBD!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Bebo's polka dots looks was your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).