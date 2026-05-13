Business News | Rajeev Vyas Revives The Essence Of Mehfil Culture With 'Rangrez' In Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Mumbai witnessed an evening of nostalgia, live artistry and immersive musical storytelling as Rangrez - Mehfil-E-Ehsaas by RV was presented at Mukesh Patel Auditorium on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

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Curated as a contemporary mehfil experience, Rangrez brought together the essence of traditional musical gatherings with modern live performances, featuring ghazals, Sufi-inspired compositions, timeless classics and fusion music. Known professionally for leading Vinar Overseas Pvt. Ltd., a global player in the steel and metal trading sector, Rajeev Vyas has also steadily built a parallel musical identity through thematic live concerts and collaborations with Saregama. Through Rangrez, he brought together musical storytelling and intimate audience engagement in a format inspired by the warmth of traditional mehfils.

One of the standout moments of the evening was a special tribute dedicated to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Renditions of some of her iconic songs struck a nostalgic chord with the audience and emerged as one of the most appreciated segments of the concert.

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The live ensemble featured traditional instruments such as the sarangi, santoor, flute and sitar, blended with contemporary arrangements to recreate the intimacy and richness associated with classical mehfil culture.

Speaking about the vision behind the event, Rajeev Vyas said, "Rangrez was created with the intention of reviving the emotional depth and warmth of traditional mehfils while presenting music in a format that connects with today's audiences across generations."

The concert received an enthusiastic response from attendees, many of whom described the evening as an emotionally immersive musical experience. "Rangrez feels less like a concert and more like an emotional journey through music," shared attendee Shivani Khetan, while Dhruti Shah described the event as "a beautiful celebration of music, emotion and authenticity."

Supported by BIG FM as the official radio partner and managed by Swar Aalap, Rangrez - Mehfil-E-Ehsaas by RV added a distinctive cultural experience to Mumbai's live entertainment landscape, reflecting the growing audience interest in intimate and concept-driven musical performances.

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