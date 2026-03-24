India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 24: Screenwriter and Journalist Tushar Upreti has been actively working on projects that document India's cultural heritage, history, and civilizational narratives. His work focuses on connecting contemporary audiences with stories that reflect India's rich spiritual and historical legacy of Shri Ram through compelling visual storytelling.

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His docudrama Apne Ram, directed by Priyadarshan, highlights the faith, heritage, and civilizational values associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. The project presents the 500-year-long journey and struggle linked to the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, emphasizing the historical and emotional dimensions of this significant chapter. It has been telecast on News18 and is also available on their official YouTube channel.

Upreti is also the writer & Researcher of the series Jan Jan Mein Ram, directed by Mandira Dwivedi. This large-scale series has been shot across multiple locations, including Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Nashik (Panchwati), Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. It is currently telecasting on Doordarshan every Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, and streaming on WAVES OTT, the series traces the Ram Van Gaman path across India. It explores Shri Ram's journey through both historical and spiritual lenses, combining engaging storytelling with on-ground documentation. The series brings alive the cultural, social, and religious significance of these locations while connecting with youth and modern audiences by highlighting timeless values such as courage, integrity, and empathy.

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An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Upreti works at the intersection of journalism and storytelling, presenting culturally rooted narratives in formats that resonate with today's audiences.

Speaking about his work, Upreti said:"These stories are deeply embedded in India's cultural consciousness. The effort is to present them in a way that resonates with today's generation while staying true to their essence."

With Ram Navami approaching, these projects highlight the continuing relevance of Shri Ram's journey in India's cultural and spiritual landscape. Both have been widely appreciated for their depth, research, and accessibility, offering audiences an opportunity to reconnect with India's heritage.

Upreti is also currently developing new projects, including a love story, a war story, and a history-based series, further expanding his work across genres.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Email: uprisersconsultants@gmail.comPhone: +91-9372969078

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