Business News | Ramagya School Announces Summer Camp Odyssey 2026 with Activities for Kids and Teens

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8: In its continued commitment towards making summers more meaningful for young kids, Ramagya School, Noida, is set to organise Summer Camp Odyssey 2026, its annual summer programme for children. The camp will bring together creative activities, sports and practical learning sessions for students during the vacation period.

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The summer program is designed to provide the participants with opportunities to explore different skills and interests while they have a great time. Age-segregated, the program aims to include age-appropriate activities for both participant age groups.

For Early Years Kids in the 3-10-year age group, the camp will be held from 18th May to 30th May between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Activities planned for the kids in this segment include art, clay and pottery, storytelling, music, dance, fire-free cooking, theatre, KidFit, swimming, skating and gymnastics.

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For Kids to Teens in the 6-16-year age group, the camp will run from 21st May to 12th June between 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This segment will include dance, theatre and personality development, fun with science, art and craft, music, vocal sessions, robotics and STEAM, debate and public speaking, baking, origami, mindfulness activities, photography and filmmaking.

The program has been designed to combine recreation with learning to specifically allow the children to engage in activities that go beyond routine classroom exposure. Along with creative and performing arts, the inclusion of sports, science-led activities and communication-based modules is intended to offer a varied summer experience.

Outlining the vision of the initiative, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, "Summer Camps offer children an opportunity to use their vacation in a meaningful and enjoyable way. This year through Summer Camp Odyssey 2026, we have sought to create a space where children can explore different activities, build confidence, and learn through participation. The idea behind this spectacular camp is to make summer both engaging and enriching for every child."

The camp will also include activities aimed at encouraging interaction, self-expression and practical learning. For younger participants, the focus will remain on exploration and activity-led engagement, while older students will have opportunities to work across creative, communication and skill-oriented modules.

Through Summer Camp Odyssey, Ramagya School continues its effort to create learning experiences beyond the classroom and offer children exposure to activities that support confidence, creativity and all-round development during the summer break.

Registration Link: https://script.google.com/a/macros/ramagyagroup.com/s/AKfycbxx_I0iO-wagINfwbQO891Qeo8UKycm58kWQ8CUXNuKzi9KBhHWkXNQEXq0Dw3OWJk6/exec

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