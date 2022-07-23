New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/ATK): Indian-based organisation, shortfeed has recently launched a mobile app that will summarise news in less than 70 words. The app will cover topics ranging from business, tech, politics, nation, sports, education and much more. The application is available for both Android and iOS users across the globe. The news app was launched on July 12, 2022, by exemplary founders Raman Bhatia and Pawan Kumar.

Speaking about the brand, Co-Founder Raman Bhatia mentions, "We are extremely delighted to launch the most credible and authentic source of information for your daily dose of entertainment and knowledge." Pawan Kumar, other Co-founder says," Through Shortfeed, we aim towards solving the biggest time management issue by bringing top-rated news from every corner of the world in just 70 words. The news will cover most critical and important topics to keep you updated throughout".

Understanding that India has stepped into the digital era, staying up-to-date about all the latest regional and global happenings is crucial. Knowing all about one's surroundings and what's happening in the world is key to staying ahead of the competition. Thus, an online news portal plays a pivotal role in educating and notifying people with the latest updates, current happenings around the world. Therefore, shortfeed will bring the most authentic news in the most accurate manner.

Moving ahead, Shortfeed looks forward to maintaining its credibility and expanding its reach in the Indian market. The company also aims to incorporate video content to drive engagement from audiences, and put more emphasis on the regional languages. They are focusing on regional as well national content to highlight news and issues that are often neglected by mainstream media. So, focusing on such news would drive more opportunities for growth.

Shortfeed is getting tremendous response from the audience just after it's launch. In a quick span of time, they got more than 2 million followers on their social media handles. Shortfeed is growing at a very fast speed. Audience not only engaging with their content but appreciating their efforts.

Pawan Kumar and Raman Bhatia are young entrepreneurs who have been trying to do something unique. Both these founders, have been working in the digital marketing domain from last 7 years and have been friends from last 5 years. Before, 6 months they got this idea and collaborated for this venture. As a professional, they have been the brains behind the marketing strategy of many big brands.

Both the founders, Pawan and Raman are expecting to reach the milestone of 10 million followers on Shortfeed's social media handles by next 2 years.

Website: https://shortfeed.in/

App link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shortfeed

