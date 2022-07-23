Manchester United have looked anything but a deflated squad playing an ordinary brand of football like they did last season on their tour of Thailand and Australia. They have played three and won all of them convincingly. Their tour continues with a game against another Premier League side in Aston Villa in Perth. Erik Ten Haag would have evaluated his squad in these pre-season friendlies but his two big signings - Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen - have not joined the squad and looks like they will have to wait for sometime before they feature. Opponents Aston Villa have played just played one friendly back on 9th, a game they won 4-0 against Walsall. For Manchester United vs Aston Villa, live streaming details, scroll down below. Manchester United 3–1 Crystal Palace: Red Devils Continue Winning Start With Third Consecutive Club Friendly Victory.

Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have impressed as a front three for the Red Devils. The trio have consolidated their position as the front three of a 4-2-3-1 formation and scoring for fun at the moment. Bruno Fernandes is the undisputed no 10 and he will have Fred and Scott McTominay for the company in midfield. Defence is a position where United have a problem of plenty with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane all in the fray for a start.

Steven Gerrard will be without the services of Keinan Davis, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Kortney Hause for the big match. Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho are creative players and United's defence could struggle to contain them. Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are the two conventional forwards for the Villans and are excellent marksmen. Boubacar Kamara dictates the tempo of the game for the team with his excellent pressing and passing game.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Aston Villa friendly clash will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on July 23, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 03:15 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the MUFC official app. The official of Manchester United would provide live streaming of this game for fans in India. Tough game for Manchester United but one the club should be able to overcome given the form they are in.

