NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Fragrance has always been more than a finishing touch; it's an expression of personality, mood, and identity. Embracing this philosophy, Ramsons Perfumes has announced actor Mrunal Thakur as the face of the brand and its latest brand campaign, signalling a bold new phase.

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Known for delivering quality fragrances that combine craftsmanship with accessibility, Ramsons is now strengthening its emotional connection with consumers through elevated storytelling and contemporary brand expression. The collaboration with Mrunal Thakur reflects this strategic shift, positioning fragrance not just as a product, but as a form of personal expression.

Mrunal Thakur represents the modern Indian woman: confident, expressive, relatable, and aspirational. Her strong resonance with audiences across metro cities as well as emerging markets mirrors Ramsons' growing consumer base of young, digitally engaged people seeking products that reflect both individuality and aspiration.

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Speaking about the collaboration, Mrunal Thakur shares, "What I love most about Ramsons is how they make world-class, premium fragrances accessible to everyone and I'm excited to bring these beautiful scents to my fans across the country. It feels authentic to partner with a brand that believes confidence and self-expression should never feel out of reach. My personal favourite is Exotica."

As part of the partnership, Mrunal will lead communication for Ramsons' fragrance portfolio, with a special focus on the Exotica range. The campaign frames fragrance as the ultimate tool for self-expression, honoring the unique spirit and quiet strength of modern India.

The launch introduces a refined visual narrative, featuring Mrunal in minimal, sophisticated settings that allow the fragrance experience to take centre stage. Through hero films, digital content, and integrated storytelling formats, the campaign aims to create deeper emotional resonance while strengthening brand recall.

This partnership represents a pivotal shift for Ramsons, signaling its transformation from a utility-focused fragrance label into an evocative lifestyle brand. By striking a balance between aspirational appeal and affordability, the company is set to solidify its mass-premium status, specifically targeting the 22-40 demographic within both major metros and rising urban Hubs.

Commenting on the announcement, Vrijesh Pandey, Group Chairman, Ramsons Perfumes said, "Mrunal embodies the confidence and authenticity of today's Indian woman. As Ramsons evolves into a more aspirational and digitally driven brand, this collaboration helps us connect with consumers in a more meaningful and contemporary way."

Aligned with Ramsons' broader business strategy, the campaign reinforces the brand's shift toward brand-led growth and digital-first expansion across e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. Designed as an integrated campaign, the association focuses on sustained storytelling, stronger brand recall, and long-term consumer connection.

Through this collaboration, Ramsons aims to further establish itself as a modern, stylish, and trustworthy fragrance brand, one that understands today's Indian consumers while making premium fragrance experiences accessible without compromise.

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About Ramsons Perfumes

Ramsons Perfumes is a homegrown Indian fragrance brand established in 1984 & known for crafting high-quality perfumes that blend tradition, innovation, and accessibility. With decades of expertise in perfumery, the brand continues to evolve with changing consumer aspirations while remaining rooted in authenticity and craftsmanship.

They have 3 manufacturing plants across India with a capacity of producing 5 Million + pieces per month. They are present at over 1.5 lac+ retail outlets across India and expanded in UAE in 2024. They are available across all major E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Meesho, etc & Quick Commerce portals like Flipkart Minutes, Amazon Now and Swiggy Instamart.

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