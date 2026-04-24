PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: DR. Rashel, one of India's leading skincare brands, successfully hosted The Sun & Skin Affair in Mumbai -- an exclusive, invitation-only event that brought together over 200 creators and influencers for a high-energy, summer-inspired poolside celebration.

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Built around the brand's vibrant summer campaign, "Karo Dhoop Se Dosti", the event highlighted the rising popularity of DR.Rashel's customer-favourite De-Tan range, with the De-Tan Sunscreen and De-Tan Scrub emerging as category bestsellers across e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The campaign motivates consumers to adopt an effective summer skincare routine that helps protect, heal, and improve the skin, encouraging them to embrace the sun with confidence while staying protected.

The evening was elevated by the presence of Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon and social media sensation Avneet Kaur, who added star power and excitement to the already buzzing atmosphere. From poolside experiences to interactive brand moments, the event delivered an unforgettable blend of skincare, entertainment, and summer vibes.

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Interacting with the media, Avneet Kaur shared her love for the De-Tan Sunscreen, highlighting that it is a 100% vegan and Made-in-India formulation, making it a perfect fit for her summer skincare routine.

Raveena Tandon, while sharing her summer skincare hacks, also praised the event for its vibrant concept and energy. She expressed her admiration for DR.Rashel, saying, "I love the brand, and I will always be one of its strongest supporters."

The event brought together a thoughtfully curated mix of experiences--from a DIY Charm Studio and a dedicated product experience centre to engaging games that kept the vibe alive all evening. Guests indulged in curated food and refreshing beverages, all set to music that seamlessly tied the entire poolside experience together.

Speaking about the event, co-founder Pravin Bera said,

"At DR.Rashel, we believe skincare should be simple, effective, and enjoyable. 'Karo Dhoop Se Dosti' is not just a campaign -- it's a mindset shift. Through this event, we wanted to create an experience that reflects our philosophy and connects with our audience in a fun, meaningful way."

Co-founder Devji Hathiyani added,

"The Sun & Skin Affair is a celebration of our community -- the creators, consumers, and partners who have been a part of our journey. Seeing such an overwhelming response motivates us to continue innovating and delivering products that truly resonate with Indian consumers."

With The Sun & Skin Affair, DR.Rashel proved once again that it goes beyond skincare -- creating experiences, building communities, and living its philosophy of "Life is BeYOUtiful."

About DR.Rashel

DR.Rashel is a leading beauty and personal care brand committed to delivering innovative, high-performance skincare solutions. Backed by a diverse product portfolio and a strong omnichannel presence, the brand blends global skincare trends with formulations suited for Indian skin, making it a trusted choice among millions of consumers.

Website: https://dr.rashel.in

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