Home

Entertainment

Bollywood Bollywood Annu Kapoor Makes Shocking Claims About Om Puri, Reveals How Late Actor ‘Betrayed’ His Sister Seema Kapoor (Watch Video) Annu Kapoor has expressed deep resentment toward the late Om Puri, accusing the veteran actor of betraying his sister, Seema Kapoor, by engaging in infidelity and leveling harsh legal allegations during their short-lived marriage.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has opened up about the lingering pain and resentment he feels toward the late Om Puri over the treatment of his sister, Seema Kapoor. In a candid interview, Kapoor described the emotional fallout of his sister’s brief and turbulent marriage to the legendary actor, accusing Puri of betrayal that fundamentally altered her life. 'Kya Dhudiya Badan Hai’: Annu Kapoor Vulgar Comment About Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Milky Body’ While Reacting to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ Song Viral; Netizens Slam His Lewd Comments, Call Him ‘Ashleel’ (Watch Video).

Annu Kapoor Says Om Puri Betrayed His Sister

Reflecting on the relationship between Puri and Seema Kapoor, who were briefly married in the early 1990s, Annu Kapoor did not mince words regarding the actor’s personal conduct. While acknowledging Puri's immense talent, Kapoor made a sharp distinction between his professional legacy and his personal actions.

"Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that was a different matter," Kapoor stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. "He became someone’s husband, and after becoming someone’s husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman’s brother."

A Short-Lived Marriage and Public Accusations

The marriage between Seema and Om Puri lasted only a few months before unravelling due to Puri’s involvement with journalist Nandita Puri. Seema, who was pregnant at the time of their separation, faced not only the trauma of infidelity but also a bitter legal battle.

According to reports, Puri levelled serious allegations against Seema during the divorce proceedings, including accusations of adultery and a refusal to acknowledge paternity. Annu Kapoor recalled being deeply protective and blunt during this period, stating, "Om Puri was also very scared of me, because I speak bluntly. I am not afraid. I was helpless, I could not do anything."

Regret Over a 'Ruined' Life

Despite the decades that have passed since the 1991 divorce and Om Puri's death in 2017, Annu Kapoor admitted that the sense of loss for his sister remains. He expressed a mix of anger and regret, particularly regarding Seema's decision to care for Puri in his final years when his health was declining."He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When your body became weak and fragile, then you came back," Kapoor said, adding, "I was also angry and upset with my sister."

Summarising his current stance, he noted, "Today Om Puri saab is not there... I have no enmity towards anyone, but there is regret that my sister Seema Kapoor's life was ruined, she has no support."

Seema Kapoor on Self-Respect and Alimony

Seema Kapoor has also shared her perspective on the era, recalling the immense trauma of losing her baby during the pregnancy. She famously turned down a payment of INR 25,000 sent by Puri’s secretary after the loss of the child, viewing it as a matter of dignity rather than money. Annu Kapoor Reacts to Ranveer Allahabadia Controversy on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’, Says ‘Those Who Speak Obscenities Should Be Punished by Society’.

Watch Annu Kapoor’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

"Forget consoling me. He sent INR 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, 'This ego is what is destroying you.' But what he thought was ego was just self-respect," Seema recalled. She eventually accepted a one-time alimony of Rs 6 lakh but maintained that she chose "peace over conflict," refusing to make false allegations of domestic violence even when pressured by others to do so.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Siddharth Kannan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).