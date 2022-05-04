Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), in association with Futurense Technologies, has launched a new Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) programme in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering.

This course will be focused on providing students with a new way of learning through immersive model of teaching!

Every medical college in the country has an in-house hospital to provide the students with first-hand experience, exposure to the profession, and close observation to make the learning process more accommodating. Similarly, for the first in India, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) will have Futurense Technologies on-campus to provide students with a confirmed opportunity to gain real-time work experience all while pursuing their degree in Artificial Intelligence & Data Engineering.

The association with Futurense Technologies will help students escape from the job loop of needing the right experience for the right job and vice versa. Students will get multiple guaranteed paid internships in the relevant domain. Eligible students will also get placement assurance based on their performance during the 4 years.

"The unfair treatment of the upcoming Talent in India is very concerning. We, at Futurense Technologies, are trying to democratise the playing field for the Talent of India and make India the powerhouse of Talent in the coming future," said Raghav Gupta, COO & Founder of Futurense Technologies.

"We are in the middle of the Technological Revolution and Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering are the frontrunners of it. We the faculty at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) strongly believe that the association with Futurense Technologies will be highly beneficial to students, to gain in-depth insight into this emerging and exponential technology with an immersive learning model," said Dr V Vivek, Head AI & DE, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

By incorporating diverse culture and a remarkable multidisciplinary curriculum, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Futurense Technologies aim at providing all the facilities required and beyond for the Talent to bloom.

To know more about the program, visit: https://set.jainuniversity.ac.in/

