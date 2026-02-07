Mumbai, February 7: As the first week of February unfolds, bank customers across India are looking for clarity regarding operational hours this weekend. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, Saturday, February 7, 2026, is not a nationwide bank holiday. Most bank branches across the country will function during their regular Saturday working hours.

In February 2026, banks will remain closed on nine occasions, a mix of weekly holidays, Saturdays, and regional observances. Planning around these dates can save you unnecessary trips to the branch and help you time transactions like cheque deposits or in-person banking. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

Regional Bank Holiday: Where are Banks Closed?

Date Day Holiday/Occasion Applicability February 1 Sunday Weekly holiday All India February 8 Sunday Weekly holiday All India February 14 Saturday Second Saturday bank holiday All India February 15 Sunday Weekly holiday (coincides with Maha Shivaratri) All India February 18 Wednesday Losar Gangtok (Sikkim) February 19 Thursday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur (Maharashtra) February 20 Friday State Day / Statehood Day Aizawl (Mizoram), Itanagar / Imphal (Manipur) February 22 Sunday Weekly holiday All India February 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday bank holiday All India

Weekend Schedule and Mandatory Offs

The operational status of banks on Saturdays often causes confusion due to the RBI’s structured weekend policy. In India, all banks observe a mandatory holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since February 7 is the first Saturday of the month, it is a full working day for all banks not affected by the regional holidays mentioned above.

Digital Banking Remains Uninterrupted

Regardless of physical branch closures, the RBI ensures that digital financial infrastructure remains fully operational. Customers can continue to use the following services without disruption:

Mobile and Net Banking: For fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS.

For fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS. UPI Services: For instant merchant payments and person-to-person transfers.

For instant merchant payments and person-to-person transfers. ATM Networks: For cash withdrawals and mini-statements.

Banking authorities recommend using these digital channels for urgent transactions to avoid potential delays associated with regional holiday schedules.

