Mumbai, February 7: Gold rates (gold prices) in India registered a slight decline today, February 7, as investors engaged in profit-booking following a volatile week. The price for 24-carat gold settled at approximately INR 15,370 per gram, while 22-carat gold - the standard for most Indian jewellery - is retailing at INR 14,089 per gram. This marginal dip of roughly INR 1 per gram from yesterday follows a sharper correction on Friday, reflecting a stabilising trend in the domestic bullion market after significant fluctuations throughout early February. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

City-Wise Breakdown of Gold Rates

While the national trend shows a slight cooling, retail rates continue to vary across major Indian cities due to local taxes, octroi, and varying jeweller margins. Gold Rate Today, February 06, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, February 07, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,53,850 INR 1,41,040 Mumbai INR 1,53,700 INR 1,40,890 Chennai INR 1,55,450 INR 1,42,490 Ahmedabad INR 1,53,750 INR 1,40,940 Kolkata INR 1,53,700 INR 1,40,890 Bengaluru INR 1,53,700 INR 1,40,890 Hyderabad INR 1,53,700 INR 1,40,890 Jaipur INR 1,53,850 INR 1,41,040 Pune INR 1,53,700 INR 1,40,890 Noida INR 1,53,850 INR 1,41,040 Gurugram INR 1,53,850 INR 1,41,040 Ghaziabad INR 1,53,850 INR 1,41,040 Lucknow INR 1,53,850 INR 1,41,040 Bhopal INR 1,53,750 INR 1,40,940 Jodhpur INR 1,54,600* INR 1,41,730* Srinagar INR 1,54,690* INR 1,41,820*

Market Factors: The US Dollar and Global Trends

Financial analysts attribute today’s price movement to a combination of international and domestic factors. A strengthening US Dollar has put downward pressure on greenback-priced bullion globally, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and curbing immediate demand. Furthermore, market experts note that the recent "dead-cat bounce" seen midweek has given way to a consolidation phase. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery are currently testing support levels near INR 1,53,700 per 10 grams. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 6.

A Record-Breaking Start to 2026

The current rates represent a massive year-on-year surge compared to 2025, driven by geopolitical uncertainties and a major shift in global trade policies earlier this year. In late January 2026, gold reached an all-time peak of over INR 1.8 lakh per 10 grams before the current correction began. Despite the high prices, physical demand in India remains resilient.

