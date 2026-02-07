Mumbai, February 7: Google launched a vibrant new Doodle today, February 7, to celebrate the opening of the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament officially commences today with an opening match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo.

The animated illustration features a stylised cricket bat and ball integrated into the Google logo, rendered in an energetic 3D style that reflects the speed and intensity characteristic of the T20 format. India Women’s Team Members Wishes Suryakumar Yadav and Co for ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

A Global Celebration of Cricket

The Doodle, which appeared on Google homepages across major cricket-playing nations, serves as a digital tribute to one of the year’s most anticipated sporting events. Clicking on the artwork redirects users to a dedicated search page containing real-time match scores, group standings, and a full schedule of the 55 matches set to take place over the next month.

The 2026 edition is the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 20 nations competing across eight iconic venues. The event will culminate in a grand finale on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How To Watch and Follow

In the host nations, the tournament is being broadcast extensively across both linear and digital platforms.

India: Available on Star Sports and streaming via the JioHotstar app in five languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Sri Lanka: Coverage is provided by Dialog TV and TV Supreme.

Global: Broadcasters include Sky Sports (UK), Willow TV (USA/Canada), and Fox Sports (Australia). ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Strategic Partnership with AI and Mobile Tech

Beyond the celebratory Doodle, Google has entered into a significant global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for this tournament.

Google Gemini: Named the "Official AI Fan Companion," the Gemini app now includes an "Explore Cricket" tab. This feature uses generative AI to provide fans with instant rule explanations, such as the complex DLS method, and interactive quizzes.

Google Pixel: Appointed as the "Official Smartphone," the device will be used to capture exclusive, high-definition "behind-the-scenes" content and unique in-stadium perspectives shared across social media.

"Craziest Fan Kaun" Contest: Fans can currently use Gemini's AI image tools to create custom "Crazy Fan" avatars for a chance to win tickets to the final.

Tournament Structure and Opening Ceremony

The tournament begins today following a star-studded opening ceremony at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, featuring performances by Badshah and Nora Fatehi. The 20 competing teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the "Super 8" stage.

The hosting duties are split between India and Sri Lanka to accommodate the expanded format. While five venues in India will host the bulk of the matches, Sri Lanka’s three venues - including the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium - will be pivotal during the early group stages.

