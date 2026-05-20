Business News | Real Estate Quality Excellence Awards- Celebrating Vision, Trust & Excellence!

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: Being part of a prestigious platform such as the "Real Estate Quality Excellence Awards," hosted by Adsync Dubai and media-partnered by Times Now, is in itself a remarkable achievement and a highly coveted opportunity.

Also Read | AP x Swatch Royal Pop Craze: Swatch CEO Nick Hayek Jr Defends Audemars Piguet Collaboration Launch Amid Global Store Disruption.

Each of us is endowed with talents, and what we choose to make of them defines our journey. More often than not, we recognize the demands of the moment, rise to the occasion, and strive relentlessly towards excellence and perfection. Along this path, the presence of special people, our guardian angels, becomes a true blessing. In this regard, 'Adsync-Dubai ' has played a pivotal role by instituting awards that honor and celebrate excellence across a myriad of fields and enterprises.

They have donned on this role of being torchbearers in rewarding excellence.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Company Sends Layoff Mails at 4 AM After Ordering Work From Home for Employees; 8,000 Staff Affected.

You toil, you work, and have a great turnout. Wow! Great, but that's not all a platform is provided to award the most deserving in the varied fields of businesses.

The 7th of May 2026, witnessed yet another remarkable lineup of talent and excellence, making the evening truly unforgettable at The Westin, Mumbai. The show turned into a complete showstopper with the gracious presence of Bollywood's all-time favourite, Bhagyashree, distinguished jury panel, participants and esteemed members who added grandeur to the occasion.

The event was elegantly anchored by Malitha Fernandes, renowned Corporate Anchor and Real Estate Presenter.

Adsync Advertising LLC- Dubai and its partners have embarked on a prestigious initiative to recognize and felicitate excellence across every sector of the real estate industry in India.

Best Integrated Marketing Launch in Real EstateThe Arena at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel

Residential Project of the YearHubtown Celeste, Hubtown Limited

The Gold Standard in Affordable LuxuryRaymond The Address by Mr. Gautam Singhania, Raymond Realty Limited

Iconic Project of the YearKeventer One, Keventer Realty

Best Lifestyle Project of the Year - ResidentialZen Vistas Realty Ventures LLP

Emerging Developer of the YearVB Group

Best Commercial Project of the Year in NerulAura Vertex, Aura Realtors

Developer of the Year in RedevelopmentDGS Township

Best CEO of the YearMr. Radheshyam Khetan, Managing Director, Kaventer Realty

Best Designed Luxury Housing - Non-MetroKeystone Elevate, Keystone Communities LLP

Best Redevelopment Developer of the YearSuryakant Kakade & Associates

Most Promising Upcoming Builder in Youth GroupArjun Kandhari, B. Kandhari Group

Real Estate Quality Legal Advisory Brand of the YearZeus Law Associates

Brand of the Year 2026Smartworld Developers

Best CMO of the YearMs. Suparna Mucadum, Head of Marketing and Brand Custodian, Kaventer Realty

Realtor Of the YearAman Estates

The Visionary Redevelopment LeaderJem Group

Iconic Leader of the YearMr. Kushal Shah, Promoter, Hubtown Limited

Emerging Real Estate Brand of the Year - 2026Sri Baby Property Developers Private Limited

Quality Culture Transformation Team AwardRaymond Realty Quality Team, Raymond Realty Limited

OOH Campaign of The YearKeventer One Testimonial Campaign 1 Lakh sqft., Keventer Realty

Ethical Brand of the Year for the India's First Smart City DholeraJ Joshi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

Best Lifestyle Residential Project of the YearSmartworld The Edition

Emerging Real Estate Brand of the year - MumbaiVibe Realty

Real Estate Company of the YearRudraamaar Group

Business Leader of the YearMr. B.P Singh Roy, Additional Director, Kaventer Realty

Best Business Woman AwardMrs. Pinky Kandhari, B Kandhari Group

Digital Marketing Agency - Real EstateBrand Buzzers

Developer of the year - ResidentialMulti Space Developer Pvt Ltd

Business Leader of the Year in Real EstateJignesh Hirani

India's Leading Brand Partnership Agency of the YearTBB- TheBigBang

Best Jewellers in ANDHERI WESTJSJ Jewellers

Emerging developer of the yearShriSai Akar CivilInfra India Pvt Ltd

Most Impactful Real Estate Marketing & Activation AgencyKD Kingdong Group

Excellence in Building India's Urban-to-Agri MovementMangofolks by Konkan Estate

These events are perfected going forward. Initiating participation of these talented folk is no easy task. The entire event is crafted with care, starting from choosing a conducive venue, to a bubbly anchor and then adding a touch of Bollywood, with actress Bhagyashree.

Award ceremonies like these, are breathers to all those aspiring to bring to the fore their talents and competing only adds that competitive twang that assures one that they are competition material.

So, while the participants put their best foot forward and the organisers revved up the setting, the spectators had an enriching experience of getting to know what an electrifying combination talent, excellence and teamwork make.

The event also featured a panel discussion on "War, Economic Shifts & Investment: Navigating the Real Estate Landscape."

Moderator:Mr. Rikhav Shah - Director, JONA Realty, Mumbai

Panelists:Mr. Keval Valambhia - COO, CREDI MCHI, MumbaiMr. Pranal Rokade - Head Quality, Raymond Realty Limited, MumbaiDr. Ohm Prakash Gunasekaran - Chief Executive Officer, Zenvistas Realty, CoimbatoreMr. Vaibhav Tapdiya - Founder & Managing Director, Keystone World, Gurgaon

The esteemed panel shared valuable perspectives and key insights, offering the audience a deeper understanding of current market dynamics and investment trends shaping the real estate landscape.

The event was hosted by Adsync Advertising LLC- Dubai, in media partnership with Times Now. The associate partner for the event was Touchwood Advisory & Management, while Be Incredible served as the marketing partner. Outdoor media support was provided by Global Advertisers Pvt. Ltd., and Navnit Motors was the automobile partner for the event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)