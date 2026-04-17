PNN

New Delhi [India], April 17: There are elements within a home that stay with people over years of use, becoming part of everyday living without ever demanding attention. A wardrobe that continues to function with ease, or a kitchen surface that holds its finish through daily routines, or cabinetry that performs with quiet consistency. These are subtle elements that shape how a space is experienced over time.

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For decades, REHAU has been closely associated with such environments. Built on a legacy that dates back to 1948, the brand has carried forward German engineering into materials that combine precision with long-term performance. In India, this presence has strengthened steadily, thus becoming part of interiors across homes as well as workplaces where quality is expected to endure through wear & tear. It is this long-standing presence that now finds expression through a new brand film, thus bringing familiar spaces into focus through a lens of recognition, along with discovery.

REHAU's brand film draws from situations that feel immediately relatable: ones where decisions take shape through everyday interactions & experience plays a key role. The storytelling builds gradually - thereby allowing the viewer to move from familiarity to recognition. In doing so, the viewer is able to understand the role materials play in shaping long-term experience.

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The film is set within a lived-in space where a family walks through a well-appointed apartment with a property consultant, taking in the detailing as well as the overall finish. In the middle of this, a small moment shifts the direction of the conversation. Their child recognises the brand and calls it out with an ease that feels instinctive and familiar. That moment changes how the space is viewed. The attention moves from what is seen to what supports it over time. The consultant builds on this recognition and places REHAU within a larger context of interiors that are defined by quality alongside consistency across years of use. The messaging stays close to this idea. Spaces carry a deeper layer shaped by materials that perform quietly through everyday life. Across kitchens, wardrobes, and living environments, REHAU has remained part of this layer, shaping how these spaces hold up over time and continue to deliver a dependable experience.

The film has been conceptualised and developed by creative agency X Factor Pro, with a clear focus on translating REHAU's material expertise into narratives that connect with both end consumers as well as the wider trade ecosystem.

Mr. Tushar Verma, Executive Vice President, REHAU India & Subcon, added, "Our journey in India has been defined by continuity. We have focused on bringing engineering discipline into materials that are used every day across interiors. How this has translated into trust across generations of customers and partners is something that's truly close to us & keeps us moving. The film shows that trust in a simple way. They bring out how the brand is recognised right from the industry to modern homes. That recognition comes from years of consistent performance and that remains our focus going forward."

Expressing his thoughts on the unveiling, Mr. Sairaj Hemachandran, Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, REHAU India, said, "REHAU has long been an understated yet integral part of everyday living, quietly shaping the environments we inhabit. For years, its presence has been seamlessly woven into the spaces where life unfolds, at home, at work, and everywhere in between, often experienced but rarely consciously acknowledged.

This brand film is a deliberate narrative pivot, an effort to bring that inherent yet unnoticed familiarity into sharp focus. It signals a defining moment in REHAU's journey, transitioning from being silently present to purposefully visible. By spotlighting what has always existed in the background, the film invites audiences to finally see, recognise, and truly value the brand that has been shaping their world all along."

With the all-new brand film, REHAU India brings its long-standing presence into sharper focus, connecting everyday experiences with the material intelligence that has quietly shaped them over the years.

Brand Film Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiU8_dymsSE

About REHAU

Founded in 1948, REHAU is a global, family-owned group headquartered in Germany and a leading specialist in polymer-based solutions across interior, building, industrial, and automotive applications. With a presence in over 54 countries, more than 170 locations, and a workforce of 18,000+ employees, REHAU is recognised for its engineering excellence, material innovation, and system-driven approach to design and performance.

REHAU has been present in India since 1997, offering a comprehensive portfolio of interior surfaces, decorative laminates, edge bands, boards, flooring, furniture components, and building solutions. With manufacturing facilities, experience centres, and an extensive dealer network across the country, REHAU India serves both domestic and international markets, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.

For more information, visit: www.rehau.com.in

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