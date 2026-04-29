Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rain and Hailstorm Lashes City As Karnataka’s Capital Records 78 mm of Rainfall (Watch Videos)

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At least seven people, including three children, were killed Wednesday evening after a compound wall at the historic Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed during a severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The tragedy occurred as heavy rains and a rare hailstorm lashed the city, providing a sharp but deadly break from an intense weeks-long heatwave. Emergency services and local residents worked through the downpour to recover victims trapped under the debris in the Shivajinagar area.

Tragedy at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru

The incident took place around 5:30 PM when relentless rain and gusty winds weakened a section of the hospital’s boundary wall. According to police reports, the victims were primarily street vendors and pedestrians who had sought shelter near the wall to escape the sudden downpour. Bengaluru Wall Collapse: 7 Feared Dead As Government-Run Bowring Hospital’s Compound Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm (Watch Videos).

Not Snow It’s Hailstorm in Bengaluru!

Not snow it's hailstorm in Bengaluru! Areas around Vidhana Soudha hit by intense hail, Kanteerava Stadium filled with heaps of hailstones. Rare visuals for the city.#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/wHX96QoIP1 — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) April 29, 2026

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site late Wednesday night, ordering an immediate investigation into the structural integrity of the wall. The state government has announced a compensation of INR 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and confirmed that the seven injured individuals are receiving free medical treatment.

City-Wide Disruptions and Infrastructure Damage

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 78 mm of rainfall within just a few hours. The storm, which was accompanied by hailstones in areas like Shantinagar and Indiranagar, caused widespread chaos:

Tree Falls: Over 50 trees and numerous electric poles were uprooted across the city, damaging parked vehicles and blocking key transit routes.

Over 50 trees and numerous electric poles were uprooted across the city, damaging parked vehicles and blocking key transit routes. Traffic Gridlock: Major junctions, including MG Road, Town Hall, and Corporation Circle, reported massive waterlogging, leading to road cave-ins and slow-moving traffic.

Major junctions, including MG Road, Town Hall, and Corporation Circle, reported massive waterlogging, leading to road cave-ins and slow-moving traffic. Public Transport: Rainwater reportedly entered the premises of Jayanagar Metro Station, while flooded roads in Wilson Garden and Lakkasandra left several auto-rickshaws and commuters stranded.

Severe Weather Struck Bengaluru

This evening: Severe weather struck Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, bringing heavy hail, flooding, and a wall collapse that tragically killed eight people. pic.twitter.com/fHzK1gugQg — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 29, 2026

#BengaluruRains

Bengaluru today evening witnessed about 6 cm of rain and hailstone in 30 minutes. The storm caused the Bowring Hospital compound to collapse, killing at least 7 people. Ashok Nagar’s Catholic Club looked like Kashmir covered in ice.#Bengalururains#Rain #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/UzSLmjEINx — ರಮೇಶ ದೊಡ್ಡಪುರ Ramesha Doddapura (@rameshapm) April 29, 2026

Wall Collapse at Bowring Hospital

Heavy Rains Cause Wall Collapse at Bowring Hospital, 17 Trapped Bengaluru Heavy rains in #Bengaluru led to a compound wall collapse at #BowringHospital on Wednesday, leaving 17 people trapped under the debris.Emergency teams rushed to the spot and rescue operations are… pic.twitter.com/4x6pfeBa0m — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) April 29, 2026

Bookworm in Bengaluru Flooded

.@bookworm_Kris says it may have lost 4000-5000 books due to heavy rains in Bengaluru today :( pic.twitter.com/JnygV2asdF — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) April 29, 2026

IMD Forecast and Yellow Alert

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Bengaluru and 25 other districts in Karnataka, forecasting continued thunderstorm activity and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph over the next 48 hours. While the rain has brought down temperatures from the mid-30s to more comfortable levels, the weather office warned that high humidity and pre-monsoon "mango showers" could trigger more localised, intense rainfall through May 1. Bengaluru Wall Collapse: 2 Injured After House Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in JJ Nagar (Watch Video).

Before Wednesday’s storm, Bengaluru had been enduring one of its hottest Aprils on record, with temperatures frequently hitting 37 degrees Celsius -nearly 4 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. This pre-monsoon spell marks the first significant rainfall the city has seen in months, though the fatal wall collapse has quickly turned the much-anticipated relief into a period of mourning and a fresh debate over urban infrastructure safety.

Netizens Share Photos and Videos of Bengaluru Rains

As heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Bengaluru, local residents took to social media to share photos and videos of the rain. Sharing a video, one user wrote, "Not snow it's hailstorm in Bengaluru!", while a secind user said, "Severe weather struck Bengaluru". A third user wrote, "Bengaluru today evening witnessed about 6 cm of rain and hailstone in 30 minutes".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).