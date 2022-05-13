New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/GPRC): India's first hack-proof real money gaming start-up for professional gamers, Rein Games, today unveiled Magic T23, India's first innovative, real money card game.

A new genre of card game, it involves tactical decision making & quick thinking and is ideal for even a family to play together.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Unlikely To Feature in Delhi Capitals' Remaining League Matches, Hints Shane Watson.

Magic T23 is also India's most transparent game with features like replay, fair play, instant withdrawal & fastest KYC. Another positive of this new game is its' short & sweet - a round can be finished in 45 seconds and a whole game in 5 minutes, unlike many others which take longer.

Magic T23 comes packed with Rein Games unique promise of 'uninterrupted' gaming where one can reconnect and resume play smoothly by logging through another device if network fluctuates or due to incoming calls (as most play on their mobile phones), without having to lose their platform fee.

Also Read | ISRO Successfully Carries Out Static Test of Gaganyaan Rocket’s Booster.

Every player's money that goes into the system is tracked to curb any fraudulent activity.T23 means Two, 2 & 3 (2+2+3), a game where a player gets 7 cards and limited time to make decisions. Visit https://mrm.page.link/v145 to know more.

Commenting on the new Magic T23 card game, Nishtha Gupta, Co-founder& Chief Product Officer, Rein Games, said, "Games which promote single winner, could drive excessive playing behaviour. Sometimes players go to higher stakes to recover losses. In Magic T23, at the end of each game, there are multiple winners with decreasing percentage of the prize pool, which discourages addiction and brings less emotions into play. In all our card games, we don't allow players with less experience to play on high stake tables. Only after they gain some experience, high stake tables start showing.

In fact, our customer team immediately calls players displaying risky behaviour -playing for long hours, deposit and not withdraw winnings, etc. to counsel and guide. The new game also sticks to our original promise and commitment to deliver well designed, hack-proof, skill-based high-quality gaming experience. We look to grow this card game into among the leading real money, skill-based online games in India."

Founded in 2018 by Vaibhav Gupta (IIT-Mumbai and INSEAD-Paris), Nishtha Gupta(IIT Roorkee and IIM-Lucknow), Himanshu and Pranav, Noida-based Rein Games is a skill-based and real-money gaming start-up that delivers high quality, uninterrupted, hack-proof entertainment for gamers who value quality. The venture's focus is creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return for platform fee.

Rein Games received Rs. 4.7 crore in an angel round led by Dr Ranjan Pai, M.D and CEO of Manipal Education and Manipal Group with participation from Titan Capital, the investment vehicle of Snapdeal co-founders, in 2019.

To improve overall user experience and gain user trust, it uses an AI-based system, which tracks money-flow on the platform, to redirect benefits to fading users, increase user engagement, curb any fraudulent activity, etc.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)