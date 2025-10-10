Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): The growing global recognition of Indian companies is being felt across continents, with nations increasingly looking to collaborate with India's fintech and startup sectors. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, Sanjeev Mehta, Founder and Global CEO of Akashaverse, said the country's growing relevance on the world stage is clearer than ever before.

"Earlier we used to go and do those tie-ups because we wanted to be an export-led global economy. But now, the relevance of Indian companies has been felt by every single country," he said. "UK trade agreements have demonstrated that, and now global companies are seeing how important it is to tie up with Indian companies, especially those led by MSMEs, fintechs, and startups."

Mehta pointed out that this year's GFF marked a turning point, with the largest-ever UK delegation participating in India's fintech discussions. "The importance and relevance of India is shown by this particular thing that you have a first-time-ever, largest UK delegation coming down to India and business tie-ups happening," he said.

"You actually compare any fintech fest, any kind of event, and you would have never seen two prime ministers coming together on a single platform," Mehta said. "This shows the importance and what India has created, a name on the global stage that we are a country of next generation, of millennials, and we are leading with technology."

According to Mehta, India's strength lies not only in its economy but also in its technological problem-solving mindset. He explained how Akashaverse has used technology to address cultural and spiritual needs, such as enabling digital pilgrimages. "Normally what we say is that technology is the biggest driver of not only the economy but also how you can solve a problem," Mehta said.

He elaborated on a digital innovation that allows devotees to participate in temple rituals remotely. "For example, you can actually do a digital diya lighting in Ayodhya sitting at home. The physical diya is lit on your behalf by the Ayodhya management authority," he said, adding that devotees can also offer prayers and receive prasad delivered to their homes.

As India continues to grow as a global technology leader, Mehta said such initiatives highlight how innovation can connect tradition and modernity. "It's a great platform where people can actually do darshan, offer prayers, and feel connected," he said. (ANI)

