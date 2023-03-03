Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said the firm has been among "the first corporates to believe in the stupendous economic potential of Andhra Pradesh".During the ongoing 'Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023', the chairman said it was here in the state that their oil and gas exploration team found gas in 2002. He said, "We have invested over Rs 1,50,000 crore in our KG-D6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipeline."

In his speech, he said he was happy to announce that Reliance group would continue its investments and would invest in 10 gigawatts of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh.Today, the natural gas produced by Reliance at "the KG-D6 basin is fuelling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 per cent of India's gas production", the chairman said. He added, "This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story...and how deeply Reliance is invested in the Andhra story."While speaking about Jio, Ambani said, "We are creating the largest and the best digital network footprint in the state by investing over Rs 40,000 crore. Our 4G network covers 98 per cent of Andhra Pradesh's population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state."

The roll-out of Jio's True 5G would be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the chairman. Jio's True 5G, he said, will trigger a new wave of digital revolution in Andhra Pradesh, benefiting every sector of the economy. "This will also create large-scale business and employment opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh."

The chairman said, "Reliance Retail has catalysed a retail revolution in Andhra Pradesh. It has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh, equipping them with tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age."He said, "Reliance Retail has created over 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh...But the best is yet to come."Reliance Retail would source significantly more agri and agro-based products and manufactured goods from Andhra Pradesh for sale all over India, he said. He added, "Apart from increasing the income of farmers, artisans and others, this will directly create over 50,000 livelihood opportunities in the state."

He said the Reliance Foundation was working with great passion and vigour in the areas of education, healthcare and rural transformation.

"As Reliance grows its presence in Andhra Pradesh, so will Reliance Foundation's efforts to support the developmental needs of rural communities in the state," the chairman said.

