New Delhi, March 3 : South Korean tech giant Samsung went big at the MWC 2023 by showcasing the multi-fold smartphone and notebook prototypes, which takes the notion of compact design and portability to a new level. The Samsung Flex S, Flex G and Flex Note multi-fold displays proved that mobile devices don’t have to compromise on a large screen in the name of portability.

The flip and fold smartphones are still fairly in a nascent stage, but definitely gaining more popularity, and Samsung is undeniably the leader in this segment. Thus, while other tech majors are making a beeline with their new cool folding phones, Samsung needs to stay ahead. Let’s take a look at the upcoming multi-fold devices from Samsung. MWC 2023: From Motorola Rizr to Tecno Phantom V Fold, 5 Fascinating Devices That Amazed With Their Display Tech.

Samsung Multi-fold Displays – Flex S, Flex G and Flex Note :

Samsung Flex S

The Samsung Flex S is display for the future smartphones or phablets from the company with a multi-fold design, which is folded twice inwards and outwards, and thus forming an S shape. This display will be offering the best of both worlds, in terms of compactness and a large screen. The Samsung Flex S display could be offered in a small device like a Galaxy Z Flip 4, but when unfolded it would offer tablet-like display. Moreover, the three-part display is likely to offer great multi-tasking with multiple windows. OnePlus To Join the Foldable Smartphone Race This Year.

Samsung Flex G

The Samsung Flex G display is very similar to the Flex S, with the difference being that the Flex G can folded only inwards, hence forming a G shape. This will also fully hide and protect the display when folded unlike the Flex S, where one side of the display is always visible offering a regular phone like display when folded.

The Flex G will most probably be used super compact tablets, with a three-part display functionality and flexibility to use only one part of the screen when needed.

Samsung Flex Note

Last but not the least, the Samsung Flex Note display will be used for the future foldable laptops from the company. When fully unfolded, a device will offer a Flex Note style display with a huge display. When folded into a half, the second half of the screen can be used as a virtual keyboard or for accessing two different applications, thus, offering true multi-tasking abilities.

