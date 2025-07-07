VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Coming from a humble background with no formal education in fashion, I feel deeply honoured to receive this award, says Agasti. In yet another feather in his cap, renowned Mumbai-based tailor Madhav Agasti was conferred the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award on July 3, 2025, at the British Parliament in London. A stalwart in India's fashion landscape, Agasti has tailored garments for two former Presidents -- Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind -- as well as for top chief ministers, including Devendra Fadnavis, and several national leaders from Maharashtra.

Agasti, widely respected for his craftsmanship, has also left a mark in Bollywood. He designed the iconic costume for Mogambo in Mr. India and curated the uber cool looks in Andaz Apna Apna.

The Bharat Gaurav Award, hosted annually by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha, honours individuals of Indian origin who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields and elevated India's global standing. Agasti received the award in recognition of his five-decade-long contribution to Indian fashion.

Expressing his gratitude, Agasti said, "Coming from a humble background with no formal education in fashion, I feel deeply honoured to receive this award. It is not just a personal achievement but a tribute to the timeless skill of Indian craftsmanship and the countless artisans who have kept our traditions alive. I will continue to contribute to the industry."

Over the past 50 years, the Madhav Agasti brand has seamlessly blended traditional techniques with modern designs. Despite the ever-evolving fashion landscape, Agasti has stayed relevant by adapting to changing trends in fashion industry and customer preferences while staying true to his roots.

As the brand enters a new phase, Agasti's legacy is set to continue with his son Shantanu Agasti and daughter-in-law Avani Agasti taking over the reins. The duo aims to expand the business while preserving the authenticity and heritage built over decades.

